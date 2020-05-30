Forsyth County’s property-tax rate would drop by 1 cent starting July 1 under the 2020-21 budget proposed Thursday by County Manager Dudley Watts.
The cut would repeal the1-cent increase the Forsyth County Board of Commissioners imposed for the 2019-20 fiscal year as a sort of down payment on plans to increase teacher pay supplements.
Those plans got a boost with voter passage last year of a quarter-cent increase in the county sales-tax rate that is being earmarked for teacher supplements.
“Last year the board acted to support additional teacher supplements with a temporary one cent tax increase and a commitment to reduce the rate if the referendum was successful,” Watts wrote in his budget message, referring to the proposed sales-tax increase on the ballot. “In March, the referendum passed with 59.7% voting in support, and the proposed reduction honors that commitment.”
The county property-tax rate is currently 75.35 cents for every $100 of taxable property. That means the owner of a $150,000 house paid $1,130.25 in county taxes in 2019-20. With the reduction to 74.35 cents, that same owner would pay $1,115.25 — $15 less.
As in other units of government, a lot of uncertainties relating to the COVID-19 pandemic are baked into the proposed county budget.
“This budget was prepared estimating that sales taxes will decline by 15% for the entirety of the fiscal year,” Watts wrote in his message about the budget to county commissioners.
He said it will take almost $13 million taken from the county’s fund balance — a reserve fund — to balance the budget.
No layoffs are proposed, but the county is operating under a “soft” hiring freeze that excludes vital jobs such as those in public safety.
The proposed budget for 2020-21 totals $447.4 million, which is $11.3 million less than the budget passed for 2019-20. That’s a decline of 2.5%. The biggest drivers of the decline is the county’s decision to create a debt service fund separate from the general fund, and the effects of the coronavirus pandemic on revenues.
The proposed budget counts on the county spending $3 million from a $6.5 million pot of COVID-19 relief money passed down from the federal government through the state.
Unlike Winston-Salem, which is deferring all pay increases at least at the start of the budget year, Forsyth County’s proposed budget keeps merit pay increases in a range of 1% to 1.15%. Watts said the merit increases represent a significant drop from amounts in the current budget, which has allowed merit increases of 1% to 4.5%.
Under the proposed budget, the county dollars going to the Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools would increase by $4.5 million, to $138.4 million, but the increase is deceptive because it includes $11 million in expected revenue from the new quarter-cent sales tax approved by voters.
Not counting the new sales-tax revenue, the amount of money the schools get from the county is set to fall by $2.8 million.
Because of declining sales tax revenues brought on by the effects of the coronavirus, the $11 million from the new tax is less than the $13 million that officials were hoping the new tax would raise for teacher supplements.
And the total projected for the school system is almost $20 million less than what the school system has requested from the county. In his budget message, Watts said the school request includes $12 million for new textbooks, but calls it “an instructional expense that should be state funded, not backfilled by the county.”
Under the proposed budget, the budget for the sheriff’s office is projected to increase by a net $850,000 thanks to higher school resource officer expenses, with Winston-Salem shifting duties to the county.
Net public-health dollars are increasing by about $280,000.
As the commissioners move forward toward adopting the budget, they will hear a detailed presentation on the budget at 9 a.m. June 4, followed by a public hearing on June 8. Budget workshops will take place June 9-10, followed by a meeting June 11 in which the budget may be adopted.
