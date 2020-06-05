A group of local law-enforcement officials released a statement Friday condemning the death of George Floyd.
Floyd, 46, died after a Minneapolis police officer placed his knee on Floyd’s neck for nearly nine minutes while Floyd lay on the ground and was handcuffed. Two other police officers helped restrain Floyd while a third stood nearby.
All four police officers have since been charged in Floyd’s death and have been fired.
“What happened to George Floyd on May 25 directly contradicts the values of our departments and ignores the intrinsic value of every human being,” the statement said. “The behavior of the officers involved in Mr. Floyd’s death does not represent the practices of all law enforcement nor does it reflect the principles of our departments. Racism and excessive force have no place and should not be tolerated in any law-enforcement agency. It will not be tolerated in our departments.”
The statement was signed by the following people: Forsyth County District Attorney Jim O’Neill; Winston-Salem Police Chief Catrina Thompson; Forsyth County Sheriff Bobby Kimbrough; J.W. Boles, chief and director of public safety for Salem Academy and College; Frank Brinkley, chief of police at UNC School of the Arts; Amir A. Henry, chief of police at Winston-Salem State University; Regina G. Lawson, chief of police at Wake Forest University; and Carolyn McMackin, chief of police at Forsyth Technical Community College.
“You can expect all members of our department to continue to be held to high standards,” the statement said. “We will speak up against any violation of our values and principles; we will continue to have stringent hiring and training practices that emphasize community policing and accountability, compliant with professional standards; and we will ensure all officers are mentored and trained to identify and combat action motivated by racism and hatred.”
