A Winston-Salem man was acquitted Thursday on charges that he kidnapped, assaulted and robbed a man in 2018.
Rashaad Devaugn Pitts, 29, was on trial in Forsyth Superior Court this week on one count of first-degree kidnapping, one count of assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill, inflicting serious injury and one count of common-law robbery.
After about a day and a half of deliberations, a Forsyth County jury found Pitts not guilty on all charges.
Assistant District Attorney Belinda Foster had argued that Pitts and two other men — Muhammad Ali Smith and Jawaadel Dinjaabir Anderson — assaulted Deshawn Renard Jeter on June 18, 2018.
According to indictments, Jeter suffered a cracked rib and spine, a frontal lobe hemorrhage, bruises, lacerations and fractures. He had to be hospitalized, the indictments said.
Andrew Keever, his attorney, argued that Pitts was in the wrong place at the wrong time and never participated in the assault and robbery. Keever said Friday that Anderson testified in court that Pitts tried to stop him from hurting Jeter.
Smith pleaded guilty in August 2019 to second-degree kidnapping, assault with a deadly weapon and common-law robbery. He received two consecutive sentences totaling four years and two months to seven years in prison.
Anderson pleaded guilty in July 2019 to first-degree kidnapping, assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill, inflicting serious injury and common-law robbery. He received an active sentence of six years and one month to eight years and four months in prison.
Pitts, Keever said, was thankful to the jurors.
“He was excited to be going home to spend time with his family and friends after being incarcerated for so long awaiting trial,” Keever said in an email.
