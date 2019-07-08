The medical provider for the Forsyth County Jail said in court papers that a Winston-Salem man showed no signs he was having issues with his asthma in the days before his death at the jail in May 2017.
An attorney for Correct Care Solutions LLC claims that Deshawn Lamont Coley was checked several times by nurses and his vital signs were normal. Chest X-Rays that were ordered for Coley also came back normal, Jennifer Milak, the attorney, said in court papers filed July 1 in Forsyth Superior Court. She also claims Coley contributed to his death by smoking.
Coley was one of two men who died at the Forsyth County Jail in May 2017. Josephine Coley, the mother of Deshawn Coley and the administrator of her son’s estate, filed a medical malpractice lawsuit on May 1 in Forsyth Superior Court. The lawsuit was filed two years after Deshawn Coley’s death on May 2, 2017.
The other man who died at the Forsyth County Jail was Stephen Antwan Patterson, 40, on May 26, 2017. His oldest son, Zyrale Jeter, the administrator of his father’s estate, filed a lawsuit earlier this year that is now pending in U.S. District Court.
Lawsuits were filed over the 2013 death of Dino Vann Nixon and the 2014 death of Jennifer Eileen McCormack Shuler. Both lawsuits have since been settled.
The Coley lawsuit alleges that jail staff ignored Deshawn Coley’s many requests for medical attention for his asthma, including one note where he wrote that his life was in jeopardy.
At one point, he filled out a grievance form: “I feel that my life is in jeopardy because I have severe asthma and I can’t get my inhaler when needed. I have asked over and over that something be done to no response. My next step is to bring someone of a higher power...”
Jennifer Milak, attorney for Correct Care Solutions, disputed in court papers that Coley showed any signs that his life was in danger. She also noted that the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office, which sets policies for the jail, does not allow inmates to keep medications in their cells or on their person. Milak appears to be implying that Coley was not able to keep his inhaler in his cell.
According to the lawsuit, Coley had a long history of asthma and that between mid-October 2016 and April 2017, Coley was seen in emergency rooms at Forsyth Medical Center and Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center no less than nine times because of his asthma. The lawsuit also said that Coley told jail staff that he had asthma and used inhalers. According to the lawsuit, he didn’t get his inhaler for two days.
Milak also said in court papers that records from Walgreens and CVS showed Coley had no active prescriptions. The lawsuit said that on April 29, 2017, a nurse went to check on Coley, who indicated that he was having problems breathing and needed his inhaler more frequently. He also told the nurse he took Prednisone.
But Milak said that jail staff checked Coley’s vital signs several times while he was at the jail and his vital signs, including oxygen and respiratory levels, were normal. She also said that jail staff never noticed Coley having any difficulty breathing or walking and that he was “alert and oriented.”
On May 1, 2017, Coley was seen by more than one nurse, Milak writes, and he received a chest X-ray, which came back normal.
At one point, Coley said he wanted to go to the hospital, but a nurse assessed Coley’s condition and indicated there was no emergency, Milak said in her written response. The nurse gave Coley a nebulizer treatment, which Milak said resolved Coley’s complaints. He also received a chest X-ray, which was normal, Milak argues.
Milak said another nurse assessed Coley on May 1 and found that he was not in any distress or suffering from shortness of breath.
She alleges in court papers that it wasn’t until close to 2 a.m. on May 2, 2017, that Coley showed any signs that he was having distress. One of the nurses was preparing a breathing treatment for Coley when an emergency call came in regarding Coley, Milak said in court papers.
Even though the lawsuit alleges that at one point, Coley was leaning forward to breathe, known as tripodding, Milak claims in court papers that this never happened.
On May 2, 2017, Coley went into respiratory arrest and became unresponsive on the way to the jail’s medical unit. Forsyth County detention officers, paramedics and members of the Winston-Salem Police Department tried to revive Coley, but he was declared dead at 2:43 a.m.
The lawsuit is seeking at least $25,000 in damages. No trial date has been set.