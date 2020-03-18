Housing advocates are trying to keep Forsyth County residents from getting evicted during the coronavirus pandemic. But there is no clear answer about who has authority to stop the evictions.
Forsyth County Sheriff Bobby Kimbrough held a news conference Tuesday and said he asked Chief District Court Judge Lisa Menefee to draft an order putting a pause on eviction orders that were signed before Chief Justice Cheri Beasley halted all court proceedings for 30 days, including evictions.
But Menefee said Wednesday that the Forsyth County Attorney’s Office declined to pursue action on behalf of the sheriff’s office that would halt those pending eviction orders, and County Attorney Gordon Watkins said Menefee doesn’t have the legal authority to overrule an eviction order.
“We can’t just not enforce an order because we think it will have a bad impact,” he said. Watkins said he understands how hard this is for people but county officials simply can’t ignore court orders.
That frustrates Dan Rose, a member of Housing Justice Now. Rose and other members of the organization have urged authorities to stop any eviction proceedings that were already in place before the 30-day delay in most court proceedings went into effect.
“Somebody has to step up,” he said.
As of Wednesday morning, the sheriff’s office had 64 writ of possessions that it had to serve by next Monday, Christina Howell, a spokeswoman for the sheriff’s office, said. That’s down from 76 eviction orders that Kimbrough mentioned at a news conference on Tuesday.
Howell said out of that 76, eight were magistrate summons and represent the beginning of the eviction process. The sheriff’s office served four eviction orders on Tuesday. One of the tenants, however, was able to pay the past-due rent and was not evicted. Three other tenants were forced to leave their homes, she said.
That now leaves 64 eviction orders that the sheriff’s office is legally obligated to serve unless there is further action, Howell said.
Housing advocates in Mecklenburg County are also urging an end to eviction proceedings that started before Beasley’s order.
Rose said his organization is trying to identify people facing eviction and working with lawyers to help those tenants file motions for preliminary injunction or a restraining order to stop the eviction.
His organization has also contacted Beasley’s office. Sharon Gladwell, a spokeswoman for the N.C. Administrative Office of the Courts, said she was working with the legal team to get clarity on the issue.
Rose said he is afraid that the situation will grow more dire. Writs of possession are still being issued, meaning more and more people will be at risk for eviction.
