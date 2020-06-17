One more Forsyth resident has died from COVID-19 and 50 new cases were reported by public health officials Wednesday.
There have now been at least 2,333 COVID-19 cases recorded in Forsyth County. The number of deaths is now at 26. The Forsyth County Health Department did not provide the age, race or gender of the person who died. According to the health department, 1,411 people have recovered, leaving 896 active case.
Tony Lo Giudice, the county's assistant public health director, said the person was in their late 50s and had underlying health conditions. He said he would not have other information about the person, such as race and gender, until next week's more detailed report.
According to new data, there are outbreaks in what the state calls congregate living settings, which includes nursing homes. Silas Creek Rehabilitation Center has the largest outbreak in Forsyth County, with a total of 20 COVID-19 cases and one death. Nine staff members and 11 residents tested positive for the disease caused by the novel coronavirus. A resident died.
The Citadel is the only other facility in Forsyth County that reported a death of a resident. The facility had six residents and six staffers test positive for COVID-19. Outbreaks were also reported at at Oak Forest Health and Rehabilitation, Piney Grove Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, the Oaks and Trinity Glen.
North Carolina reported 1,002 new cases Wednesday, pushing the total to 46,855. Statewide, 1,168 people have died. The state also set a new record for hospitalizations — 846 people are in the hospital because of COVID-19, according to the state's health department. But Dr. Mandy Cohen, the state's health director, told a General Assembly committee that the number of hospitalizations was 849.
It isn't clear how many of those hospitalized patients are from Forsyth County.
Forsyth County has reported that 44 people were hospitalized since Saturday. That's slightly down from its highest number — 49 — on June 11.
Joshua Swift, the county's health director, will provide a detailed briefing at 2 p.m. Thursday at the Forsyth County Board of Commissioner's meeting. The public can watch the meeting on WSTV 13 or by clicking on this link, www.cityofws.org/493/WSTV-13.
