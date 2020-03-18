Forsyth County government is encouraging residents to call or go online to see if their need for any particular county service can be met that way.
Some specifics:
* The Cooperative Extension office remains open but all events and programs planned for the month of March have been postponed. Agents and staff will be using several forms of communication to serve the public including, email, webinars, social media, Zoom calls and Google Hangouts. For updates, visit www.forsyth.cc/CES/ or call 336-703-2850.
* Community and Economic Development: Most staff are working from home. Those applying for housing rehabilitation, homeownership, and Small Business IDA programs should call 336-703-2680 so staff can help direct them on how to apply online. For those without internet access, staff can mail them the application form.
* Elections: Residents are strongly encouraged to visit www.fcvotes.com or call 336-703-2800 to determine if their needs can be met without coming to the office. Voter registration forms, voter information, and absentee by-mail voting information can be found on the elections website.
* Environmental Assistance and Protection: The office’s sale of radon kits is temporarily discontinued, but staff can help citizens identify ways to order them online if they call the office at 336-703-2440. The daily pollen report and forecast is temporarily discontinued. The department is asking all potential applicants for asbestos demolition/renovation permits to call the office instead of visiting in person. All regulatory reporting should be submitted to the agency electronically via email.
* Human Resources: County employment opportunities are listed online at www.forsyth.cc and applications are only accepted online. For more information, call 336-703-2400.
* Library: Libraries are closed to the public starting, but anyone with a valid Forsyth County Public Library card can reserve books and audiovisual materials online at www.forsythlibrary.org or by calling their local branch for later pickup in front of each library.
The library has extended the checkout period for books and audiobooks to five weeks with one five-week renewal. Fines on DVDs are waived until May 25. Books and materials may be returned at each branch’s exterior book return.
People can access the Forsyth County Public Library’s online publications at www.forsyth.cc/Library/online_resources.aspx. The main library number is 336-703-2665.
* Parks and Recreation: All Forsyth County parks are open and operating normal park hours. The Champions Room Grill at the Tanglewood Clubhouse is now takeout only. People may make reservations for parks facilities at www.forsyth.cc/parks/ParkReservations or call the Parks office at 336-703-2500. Tanglewood Park can be reached at 336-703-6400 and its site is www.forsyth.cc/Parks/Tanglewood.
* Public Health: Forsyth County Public Health has a COVID-19 hotline, 336-582-0800, to answer the public's questions about the virus.
All in-person WIC classes and Nutrition education have been suspended Participants are encouraged to access online classes via wichealth.org. Those without internet access should call the WIC office to request a live class over the phone.
The need to have a physical presence of babies under 2 months of age has been temporarily waived, so they are not required to come to the office. WIC employees will still need all the information from the guardian.
All weight checks can be delayed by one month and benefits can be loaded without you having to come to the office. People should call and let the WIC office know if they cannot make the next appointment.
Environmental health customers should mail completed applications, along with payment by check, to Forsyth County Department of Public Health, 799 Highland Avenue, Winston Salem, NC 27101.
Staff will place completed onsite water and wastewater related material in the queue as of the postmark date. If material is incomplete then the entire package, including payment, will be returned.
* Register of Deeds: The office is operating with normal business hours providing full service. Customers are still able to submit online copy requests, apply for a Marriage License, E-file and search records at forsythdeeds.com. The office can be reached at 336-703-2700.
* Sheriff’s Office: changes at the Forsyth County Detention Center include restricting public visitation except for attorneys, suspending all inmate programs, and checking detention staff and new arrestees for fever and signs of respiratory distress. The Sheriff’s Office number is 336-917-7001.
* Social Services: The office is open and core staffing is in place, but there are numerous procedural changes.
All Medicaid and Food and Nutrition Services Applicants can apply on-line at epass.nc.gov, by mail, by phone at 336-703-3800, or in person at the agency.
Those who already have active Medicaid, Medicaid transportation or Food and Nutrition Services and who need to report a change, submit documentation, or get a question answered may call 336-703-3800, or send a fax to 336-748-2842 or 336-748-3130. They may also send an email to customercare-user@forsyth.cc. The Adult Medicaid fax number is 336-727-8491.
The following services are closed to the public until further notice: Onsite DNA testing, services through The Employment Lab, Child Support group appointments and Program Integrity in-person interviews.
For more information, call 336-703-3800 or visit forsyth.cc/DSS.
* Tax: Customers may research or pay bills online, view detailed property information for real estate, and access the Tax Parcel Viewer at forsyth.cc/Tax/.
Payments can also be made over the phone by calling 1-877-215-0165. Taxpayers will need to have their bill numbers on hand, and there is a fee for payments over the phone. Payments can be mailed to Forsyth County Tax Collector, P.O. Box 82, Winston-Salem, NC 27102.
Residents can call the Tax Customer Care line at 336-703-2300. Requests for tax data can be emailed to taxdata@forsyth.cc.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.