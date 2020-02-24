Emergency Services Director Dan Ozimek is retiring this week after more than 42 years of service, Forsyth County officials announced Monday.
Ozimek joined the service in 1977 as a basic emergency medical technician, at a time when the service was still pretty new. Founded in 1968, the EMS at first used former funeral home hearses, since funeral homes had handled ambulance service before the service was established.
“The craziest days were in the early days, when the ambulances did not hold up really well and we were always breaking down, right in the middle of calls,” Ozimek said. “We only had three or four running the whole county. When one or two of them broke down, you didn’t have a lot of spares.”
Today, during peak call volume, the county runs up to 18 ambulances to cover the county, Ozimek said.
Ozimek was a computer operator at R.J. Reynolds Tobacco Co. when he became an EMT. Ozimek said the TV show “Emergency!” stirred his interest in what was an emerging field. The television show focused on paramedics working in Los Angeles and helped popularize the work they did. Ozimek volunteered with the Forest Hill and Vienna fire departments and rode with the Forsyth County Ambulance Service on weekends.
He was hooked.
Ozimek graduated from the county’s second paramedic class in 1979. He taught EMT and paramedic classes at Forsyth Tech for several years, and continued volunteering as a firefighter and rescue squad member.
In 1988, Ozimek became assistant training officer for Forsyth County, and was promoted to training officer in 1990. That was the top job over training in the county.
Ozimek became operations officer for the Forsyth County EMS in 1992, a job that involved overseeing daily operations. He became EMS director in 2000. When the county combined the EMS with county fire and emergency communications in 2009, Ozimek led what was now called the Emergency Services Department.
“It’s really about delivering a quality product to residents on their worst day,” Ozimek said.
When he first started, Ozimek said, paramedics had to call the doctor for orders over the radio, and couldn’t do anything until they heard back, he said. Now, technicians have set protocols in place that allow them to respond to most situations without a doctor’s orders.
As well, training requirements have increased substantially, Ozimek said. Dispatchers are able to use a computerized system to key in what’s going on so that first-responders and paramedics know what to expect when they show up. The 911 dispatchers also can talk callers through performing first aid and CPR until help arrives. Fire personnel are first-responders and carry defibrillators with them, and provide treatment until paramedics show up.
“That model has really impacted survival rates in the county,” Ozimek said.
Ozimek noted that during his time, the EMS went from 24- to 12-hour shifts to better handle call volumes. Operation from satellite stations replaced centralized service, allowing ambulances to be placed strategically around the county to anticipate service patterns. The computerized system finds the closest ambulance to send on a call.
Another recent addition is community paramedics, who connect frequent callers to services that can help them with their needs and to reduce their dependence on the medical system, Ozimek said.
Meanwhile, the golf course awaits Ozimek, who also plans to do some traveling in retirement. Ozimek said he will also be volunteering with hospice. Ozimek said he turns 69 in August.
“I used to play golf, but I haven’t because of time constraints,” Ozimek said.
