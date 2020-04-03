Forsyth County Department of Social Services

Forsyth County Department of Social Services building will be closed to the public. 

Starting Monday, the Forsyth County Department of Social Services' building will close to the public.

Services will continue as usual through phone, mail and online. 

Department officials said they have set up self-service information in the glassed-in entryway for customers to pick up applications, drop-off mail and other documents, submit requests for information changes and a call back within a business day.

Customers that use PO Box 999 will be able to pick up their mail each day between the hours of 8:30 a.m.-9:30 a.m. only. Each division has provided a one-page instruction sheet with contact phone numbers, email addresses, and fax numbers for customers to utilize for contact with a person to answer any questions.

Customers are being encouraged to call the DSS office at 336-703-3800 to speak to someone before coming in, as many tasks can now be completed over the phone or electronically.

