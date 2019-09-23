A good Samaritan early Sunday morning carried a badge and a gun.
Deputy Chris Owen of the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office paid to fill up a disabled woman’s vehicle with gas at the Sheetz convenience store in Walkertown. His story went viral Monday on social media.
Owen, who has worked as a patrol deputy for seven years, said he was checking on the security of buildings, windows and doors at the Walkertown Commons Shopping Center off U.S. 158 when the woman asked him to pump her gas at the nearby Sheetz.
Owen agreed, and met the woman and her vehicle at the gas pump about 3:30 a.m. Sunday.
She reached out of her window with $8 and handed Owen money to pay for the gas.
Owen then asked her, “Do you think that’s going to get where you need to go?”
The woman responded “Yeah, I’ll be fine,” Owen said.
Owen thought to himself that $8 worth of gas wouldn’t get the woman very far, and that he didn’t want her to get stranded.
“So, I just put the gas in on my (credit) card, and I filled her up,” Owen said. “So, I handed her money back, and she looked at me confused.
“I told her not to worry about it because she looked like she had a rough day,” he said.
The gas cost about $39, Owen said.
The woman told Owen that she was having a hard time, Owen said.
“She asked me my name, and I told her to have a safe trip home,” he said. “That was pretty much the whole encounter.”
Owen said he didn’t get the woman’s name, and he doesn’t know what her destination was. He assumed that it was a long drive.
All he knew was he wanted to help the woman.
“You really never know what anybody is going through — all the challenges that people face and the demons that they are fighting inside every day,” Owen said.
Owen hopes his deed will counter some of the negative publicity that law enforcement officers can receive. Other deputies have helped drivers pay for the gas and other items, Owen said.
“It’s not really a big deal, but it can make a massive difference in someone’s life,” Owen said.
Christina Howell, a spokeswoman for the sheriff’s office, learned about Owen’s actions and posted his encounter with the disabled woman on the sheriff’s office’s Facebook and Instagram pages about 7:45 a.m Monday.
Later Monday afternoon, Owen’s story had 4,300 likes on Facebook, more than 330 comments and 1,200 shares, according to Facebook. His story also has been distributed to more than 139,000 news feeds, Howell said.
“And that number is growing,” she said.
Nick Ruffner, a spokesman for Sheetz Inc., said that the company appreciated Owen’s gesture.
“We are grateful to Deputy Sheriff Chris Owen for his swift act of kindness assisting one of our customers Sunday morning as well as all local responders who work around the clock to support Forsyth County,” Ruffner said in an email.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.