The number of people diagnosed with COVID-19 in Forsyth County continues to increase, with the health department announcing nine new cases Saturday morning.
There are at least 33 cases in Forsyth County, and nearly 100 in the Triad region as a whole. The Winston-Salem Journal counts at least 983 cases of the new coronavirus in the state, according to information from county health departments and the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services.
In Forsyth, the health department said it could no longer delineate between travel related cases and instances of community spread of the virus. Of the 33 cases here, six people are considered to have recovered and are no longer showing symptoms.
County Health Director Joshua Swift, in a statement, said Forsyth residents should assume there are undiagnosed cases here and that people are unknowingly transferring COVID-19 to one another. He asked people to obey the county's stay-at-home order, which went into effect Friday at 5 p.m.
"You must follow the stay at home order," Swfit said. "The stay at home order directs people to stay at home except to visit essential businesses, to exercise outdoors or to help a family member. Specifically, the order bans gatherings of more than 10 people and directs everyone to physically stay at least six feet apart from others.”
On Thursday, Forsyth County had just 17 known cases. However, an infectious disease expert at Novant Health Forsyth Medical Center told the county board of commissioners the hospital knew of 50 people here who either had the disease or were being monitored to see if they had it.
There are 34 known cases in Guilford County, 14 in Davidson County, nine in Randolph County and six in Davie County. Two of Davie County's patients are hospitalized because of the virus, according to the county health department.
In North Carolina, at least four people have died from the new coronavirus, including a Rowan County resident. More than 1,700 people have died nationwide. There are more known cases of COVID-19 in the United States, 104,865, than in any other country in the world.
More than 17,000 people in North Carolina have been tested for the illness. The majority of people with COVID-19 will not require medical treatment or hospitalization, and will instead experience mild symptoms. There is no effective medical treatment for the virus, according to the state health department.
The Forsyth County Department of Public Health’s COVID-19 helpline, 336-582-0800, is automatically being forwarded to the state health department's helpline over the weekend. The N.C. DHHS COVID-19 helpline can be reached at 866-462-3821.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.