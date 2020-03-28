Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center is setting up assessment tents outside many of tits emergency departments. The tents would not be used as COVID-19 testing sites, but rather as assessment sites to allow people to be evaluated without having to enter the emergency department.

Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center, along with other hospitals in our health system, is setting up assessment tents outside many of our emergency departments. We are taking this step to adjust our patient care in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

These tents would not be used as COVID-19 testing sites, but rather as assessment sites to allow people to be evaluated without having to enter the emergency department.