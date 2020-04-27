The Forsyth County courthouse is opening Tuesday after the building went a deep cleaning over the weekend. Todd Burke, Forsyth County's senior resident superior court judge, initially shut down the courthouse for seven days, starting April 24, after a court employee tested positive for COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus.
The employee, a clerk who worked in the bookkeeping department, came into the courthouse on the morning of April 23 exhibiting symptoms consistent with COVID-19. That employee left to seek medical attention and got a test for the coronavirus. Burke said he learned on the afternoon of April 23 that the employee had tested positive.
He issued an order closing the courthouse to the public until May 4.
But on Monday, Burke rescinded that order, according to a news release from the N.C. Administrative Office of the Courts.
County Manager Dudley Watts said that the courthouse would be cleaned over the weekend. The building was cleaned following the guidelines issued by the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention for cleaning and disinfecting a building.
Kirby Robinson, the county's assistant general services director, said last week that American Facilities Services Inc., the county's janitorial contractor, was to begin cleaning the building starting at 9 a.m. Saturday. A crew was to use a Clorox electrostatic process that would emit a bleach disinfectant throughout the 78,000-square-foot building.
Robinson said the disinfectant sits on surfaces of the building for 24 hours. The cleaning cost about $9,000. The process is supposed to kill bacteria in the building, including the coronavirus, Robinson said.
Once the building is open, any employee who has reason to believe they had contact with the infected employee must not return for 14 days, starting on April 23. Any employee experiencing symptoms of COVID-19 cannot enter the building.
Court officials urge people to avoid going to the courthouse as much as possible to maintain public safety. Some court matters can be handled online at www.nccourts.gov/services.
