Forsyth County's courthouse will be closed to the public for the next seven days after an employee tested positive for COVID-19.
Todd Burke, the county's senior resident superior court judge, signed an order Thursday closing the Forsyth County Hall of Justice. That order will take effect Friday. The court is scheduled to reopen to the public on May 4.
Burke said that on Thursday morning, an employee came into work exhibiting symptoms consistent with COVID-19. That employee left work immediately and went to a medical professional to get testing. Burke said he was informed late Thursday afternoon that the employee tested positive for COVID-19.
Burke did not identify the employee but in his order, he said that the employee worked in the bookkeeping department in the clerk's office. The order said the clerk is responsible for helping people with payments and for filing and distributing papers within the clerk's office.
"This individual may have exposed other immediate staff members and they therefore may have exposed other individuals throughout the Forsyth County Hall of Justice," Burke wrote in his order.
COVID-19 is the disease caused by the novel coronavirus. It is highly contagious. Medical experts say that the virus can be spread by people who have no symptoms. According to the order, Renita Thompkins Linville, Forsyth County's clerk of court, is requiring staff members who had contact with the infected clerk to self-quarantine for the next 14 days, starting Thursday.
Burke said county officials and county health officials have advised that it should be safe to reopen the building after seven days. If the building has to have a deep cleaning, Burke said he would review the order to determine if the courthouse needs to be closed down longer.
Burke said he expects that the courthouse will be able to open on May 4.
Before making the decision, Burke said he also consulted with Forsyth County District Attorney Jim O'Neill, whose office is on the seventh floor.
Any emergency filings or first appearances for criminal defendants must be done remotely or at another location. Criminal magistrates will handle domestic-violence restraining order requests.
Chief Justice Cheri Beasley of the N.C. Supreme Court has issued several orders designed to limit the need for the public to come to courthouses across North Carolina. Most district and superior court cases have been continued until June 1.
"As has been the case throughout this Pandemic crisis, this court is faced with making unprecedented decisions concerning the closure of courthouse facilities, which are generally required to be open to the public," Burke said in his order. "Such decisions necessarily include a balancing of the imperative and absolute necessity of protecting the public from the possibility of infection, while at the same time protecting the constitutional rights of those having pending civil and criminal proceedings that need to be addressed in a timely manner."
Burke also required that no employee experiencing symptoms of COVID-19 should return to work.
