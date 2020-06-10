Facing one of the hardest years ever for financial forecasting, the Forsyth County Board of Commissioners has decided to adopt a 2020-21 budget that largely holds the line on new spending.
The county has received requests for increased spending totaling some $33 million — including nearly $20 million from Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools.
But with revenue hard to predict amid the effects of COVID-19 restrictions on business activity, a lot of agencies that have asked for extra money are being told they won’t get it.
At least not yet: Commissioners do plan to review spending in November, and could revisit the requests if revenues are rosy.
“That will give us an opportunity to see what our revenue picture is,” Commissioner Don Martin said, advocating the budget plan. “If things are worse, we can’t do anything. If things are better, maybe we could.”
The other six commissioners liked Martin’s idea, so the county board canceled budget workshops that were to have been held Wednesday and this morning.
As it stands, the county appears set to approve the 2020-21 budget today, setting the property tax rate at 74.35 cents for every $100 of assessed valuation.
That’s a reduction of 1 cent from the current rate, which county leaders had promised if voters approved a quarter-cent increase in the county sales-tax rate for teacher [ay supplements, which the did.
At the proposed property-tax rate, the bill for the owner of a $150,000 property would be $1,115.25, down from $1,130.25 for 2019-20, when the tax rate was 75.35 cents for every $100 valuation.
Clouding the forecast for county budget preparations is an unprecedented revenue picture created by the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.
And most of the uncertainty has swirled around the question of how much sales- tax revenue the county will get amid a business climate severely stressed by coronavirus restrictions.
Although the county’s sales-tax revenues are projected to increase by 1.1%, to almost $69 million, the increase is deceptive. It includes $11 million in new sales-tax revenue from the quarter-cent increase voters approve.
The 2020-21 budget that commissioners are expected to adopt today is the one proposed by County Manager Dudley Watts, which sets spending at $447.4 million.
The requests for extra spending run the gamut, from more sheriff’s deputies to increases in the amount of money the county gives to various community-and art agencies.
While the county typically combs through the requests in some detail, commissioners were in no mood to do so Tuesday given the financial uncertainties.
Meanwhile, although commissioners are agreed on giving the school system all the money generated by the new quarter-cent sales tax, the board couldn’t agree on what to do about the time lag between August, when teachers would expect to get their supplement payments, and October, when the county will actually be getting back the first tax revenues from the state.
A board majority favors a plan that divides the total estimated revenue from the new tax — about $11 million in 2020-21 — into 12 equal installments paid to the schools monthly.
But Commissioners Ted Kaplan, Richard Linville and Gloria Whisenhunt said Tuesday that they favored simply giving the money to the schools as the county gets it.
The problem with that idea, advocates of the 12-month plan said, is that there would be no money for the supplements starting in August. Under the 12-month plan, once the actual receipts for the fiscal year are known, the amount of money paid to the schools could be adjusted up or down.
Advocates of that plan said teachers worked to pass the new tax under the impression its effects would be felt at once in the new fiscal year.
Commissioners Fleming El-Amin, Don Martin, Tonya McDonald and Dave Plyler favor the 12-month plan.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.