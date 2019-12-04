The Forsyth County Board of Commissioners will tackle the issue of climate change today, Thursday, when it discusses the eventual conversion of county operations to “clean and renewable energy,” according to a proposed resolution.
Spearheaded by Commissioner Don Martin, a Republican, one version of the proposed resolution calls for a goal of having county operations powered 100% by renewable and environmentally friendly energy sources by the year 2050.
Martin predicted that the resolution may not get full support on the county board, although he added that it is also possible compromise language would garner full support.
“I think the real issue is, the county needs to commit to providing some leadership and convert to more renewable energy,” Martin said. “This has not been a casual interest.”
Climate change has been a bitterly contentious issue between left and right in some political quarters, although so far little of that vitriol seems to have trickled down to the board of commissioners.
Republican President Donald Trump has been roundly condemned by Democrats for expressing skepticism over climate change and announcing plans to withdraw from the Paris Climate Accord.
The Paris agreement is meant to curb temperature growth, but Trump condemned it as unfairly penalizing American business and workers compared with other countries. Trump has called climate change a hoax, but he has also taken back that remark.
Meanwhile, the second volume of the Fourth National Climate Assessment, issued by the government in 2018 and revised in 2019, plainly blames human activities for climate change and says that without corrective action, the U.S. will experience “substantial damages” to the economy, the environment and human health.
Enter the county
Local lawyer Bill Blancato approached the county recently and asked the commissioners to take a leading role in encouraging more use of clean energy.
“A well-designed program should save taxpayers money,” Blancato said. “As new technology emerges, savings become more likely.”
He proposed that the county adopt a resolution calling for the county to achieve 80% use of clean energy by 2030 and 100% by 2050. The county would also commit to promote green job creation and economic growth, and would support the imposition of a national carbon tax designed to encourage clean energy.
Blancato said he was speaking for several groups involved in the issue locally: Citizens’ Climate Lobby, Climate Reality Project, N.C. Climate Solutions Coalition, Piedmont Environmental Alliance and Sierra Club.
When it came time for commissioners to discuss the proposal, Republican Gloria Whisenhunt, one of the more conservative members of the county board, said the county risked wading into “a political issue.”
“There are lots of political issues out there, and if you address one, be prepared to address all of them,” Whisenhunt told fellow board members. “It is fine for staff to have a goal, but for us to have a resolution on this issue, I just think we are heading in the wrong direction.”
Beyond that, Whisenhunt said, commissioners don’t know if reaching the goals in the resolution is doable.
“Do you know what you are voting on? Do you know if it is even possible?” she asked.
Whisenhunt will not be among those voting today, since she will be attending a National Association of Counties conference in Nebraska.
Never 100%?
Martin, responding to Whisenhunt, said that when people try to make improvements, “you never get to 100%.”
“We all have a lot of goals that we never achieve 100%,” Martin said. “Some of the solutions are political, but the issue of addressing and preparing for climate change is something we should all be concerned about, and that is not a political issue.”
Commissioner Ted Kaplan , a Democrat, said that he understood climate change as something cyclical and that at a presentation he went to sponsored by the National Association of Counties, the focus was on how counties need to be prepared for climate change.
“I would say it is happening and we should be prepared for whatever it is,” Kaplan said, noting that he was doubtful whether action by the county alone would have much effect.
“It may reduce energy bills, clean the air a little bit,” Kaplan said. “It is not a cure-all.”
Another Democrat on the board, Commissioner Fleming El-Amin, called climate change “a reality” and said people can already see how storms are affecting North Carolina’s coast.
Although climate scientists say no one weather event signals climate change, they do predict a greater frequency of intense storms because of climate change and more flooding as sea levels rise.
The climate resolution that commissioners will consider today will be a version modified from the one brought forward by Blancato. It will omit references to the year 2030, and instead of calling for “achieving” the 100% goal by 2050, it says the county should be “moving toward a complete transition to 100%” clean energy by that year.
Another version of the resolution floating around calls for the county to use 50% clean-energy sources by 2030, “to the extent feasible,” and calls only for “minimizing” fossil fuel use by 2050.
Democratic Commissioner Tonya McDaniel said she is happy to support the resolution that has the elimination of the 50% goal by 2030.
“We don’t want to strain our county with something that is unreasonable,” McDaniel said.
Republican Commissioner Richard Linville took a wait-and-see approach: He said he wants to hear exactly what is proposed before committing himself.
The board has a 4-3 Republican majority, but that doesn’t always translate into an ideological division along party lines.
“If you don’t ever quantify a goal, that is a problem,” Martin said. “I would like to entertain the possibility of improving it every year, if you can quantify what you have.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.