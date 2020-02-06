By a narrow margin, Forsyth became the first urban county to approve a resolution in support of the Second Amendment of the Constitution.
The Forsyth County Board of Commissioners voted 4-3 Thursday to approve a resolution proposed by Commissioner Gloria Whisenhunt.
The vote came after commissioners voted by the same margin to defeat an alternate resolution that said the county supported the entire Bill of Rights without singling out the Second Amendment.
More than half a dozen North Carolina counties, mostly in the Piedmont, have recently passed amendments expressing support in one way or another for the Second Amendment. The measures are mostly symbolic, since county government in North Carolina is subordinate to state government.
Whisenhunt's proposal states that the county is committed to protecting all constitutional rights, and asks state and federal lawmakers to use their powers to "protect our citizens' freedom under the Constitution and specifically the Second Amendment."
Where resolutions in some places have designated counties as Second Amendment sanctuaries, the Whisenhunt resolution indicates that Forsyth would be a "constitutional rights protection county."
The trend for counties to declare support for the Second Amendment is a spillover from Virginia, where dozens of counties passed such measures after last November's election in Virginia put Democrats firmly in control of state government.
Virginia Democrats have used their legislative majorities to push through various gun-control measures such as "red-flag" laws and background check requirements.
A resolution passed recently in Davidson County pledged that the county would not spend any money or use employees or county resources to enforce regulations that "infringe on the right of the people to keep and bear arms" as set forth in the Second Amendment.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.