The Forsyth County Board of Commissioners approved the first in what is to be a series of plans guiding development along the interchanges of the Winston-Salem Northern Beltway on Thursday, approving a plan for the interchange of the beltway and Reidsville Road.
Commissioners approved the plan unanimously.
One of the biggest changes the U.S. 158/Northern Beltway Interchange Plan sees for the area around the Reidsville Road interchange is the creation of a commercial area to the immediate south of the interchange on the southeast side of Reidsville Road.
Much of area is now undeveloped, with farmland and residential areas nearby. The plan sees more intense development eventually coming to the area between the interchange and the intersection of Reidsville Road and Old Belews Creek road to the southwest.
To the immediate south of the commercial area would be a larger area of mixed-use development, containing both shopping and residential clusters connected with roads and sidewalks.
Although that land is now in a voluntary agricultural district, the plan does not mandate any zoning change or conversion of the land use as long as the current owners want to keep farming. As with all area plans, the plan is meant only to guide future development decisions as landowners decide to sell or develop.
“As along as they control the land, they control what happens to it,” project planner Steve Smotherman, referring to the landowners, told the commissioners during one of the presentations they heard on the plan.
The plan also recommends the eventual creation of a new road between Wakertown-Guthrie Road and William Tucker Road, which is a dead-end road off U.S. 158, that would provide access to the recommended commercial and mixed-use areas.
Most of the area included in the plan would remain for residential use. Of the 284 acres it covers, 225 acres, or slightly more than 79%, would be single-family housing.
The commercial area is only 12 acres and makes up about 4% of the land. Mixed-use development would be allowed on roughly 32 acres, or about 11% of the total area.
Although many of the plan’s features were already listed in an update to the Walkertown Area Plan that was created in 2014, the interchange plan provides more specific guidelines on how the various developed areas would look and be laid out.
To create a neighborhood feel, the plan recommends that buildings in the commercial and multiuse areas face the new internal roads, with their parking areas to the rear or side, and that the area have paths for walkers and bicyclists to use.
The walking trails would also be designed to eventually connect with a proposed Lowery Mill Creek greenway.
Lowery Mill Creek, which empties into an arm of Salem Lake, crosses north to south across the area of the interchange plan.
