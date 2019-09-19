Would the promise of a cut in the property tax rate entice voters to approve an increase in the sales tax rate?
Forsyth County residents could find out come March, when a proposed quarter-cent sales tax increase that would be used to boost teacher pay is expected to go before voters for an up or down vote.
The Forsyth County Board of Commissioners approved a one-cent increase in the property tax rate this spring as a down payment on the board’s commitment to improve teacher pay. The money is being used to increase the money paid to teachers through what is called a supplement — an amount of money over and above pay levels set by the state.
Educators and county officials share a commitment to place Forsyth County teacher pay levels within the top five among school systems in the state. The sales tax increase is at present seen as the way to make that happen.
On Thursday, commissioners agreed by consensus that the resolution setting into motion the sales tax vote in March should also contain a commitment to roll back that one-cent increase in the property tax rate, if voters approve the sales tax increase.
“If that is taken off, there might be more support from the voters for a quarter-cent” for higher teacher supplements, Commissioner Richard Linville said during discussion of the proposal.
Commissioner Gloria Whisenhunt, who first proposed adding the property tax rollback to the resolution, said that information “could be very important to the voters, if they thought they were going to get a reduction in their property tax.”
The property tax rate in Forsyth County is currently 75.35 cents for every $100 of taxable property. At that rate, the owner of a $150,000 property would pay $1,130.25 in county tax. With a one-cent rollback, the tax bill would be $15 less, at $1,115.25.
Commissioners have not yet formally voted to put the sales tax increase on the March ballot. That could come Thursday, or the commissioners could keep the matter open for a meeting soon after that.
The quarter-cent increase in the sales tax rate is projected to raise the $12 million that is said needed to raise teacher salaries here enough to meet the top-five goal, plus another $1 million for other educational needs.
The current sales tax rate is 6.75%. The increase, if approved by voters, would raise it to 7%.
