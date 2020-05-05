Three Forsyth County cases might be affected by a new N.C. Supreme Court decision that says judges need to give more scrutiny to allegations of racial discrimination in jury selection, an attorney said Tuesday.
The ruling came down on Friday and involved the case of Cedric Hobbs, a Cumberland County man convicted of killing two people during an armed robbery. The court decided 6-1 that the trial judge failed to take into consideration evidence that race was a key factor in excluding black jurors.
Elizabeth Hambourger, an attorney for the Center for Death Penalty Litigation in Durham, represents Russell William Tucker and Thomas Michael Larry. Another attorney at the center represents Henry Jerome White. Tucker is on death row based on a conviction of killing a security guard at K-Mart in the 1990s. Larry is on death row after being convicted of killing a Winston-Salem police officer.
And White is serving a life sentence for killing a Winston-Salem man during a robbery at an auto paint and repair shop.
All three Forsyth County men allege that race was a major reason why prosecutors excluded a large number of black jurors in their trial. Tucker and White specifically allege that Forsyth County prosecutors lifted language from a training document to provide non-racial reasons for excluding black jurors.
A U.S. Supreme Court case called Batson V. Kentucky guides how the court system deals with allegation of racial discrimination in jury selection. That decision said prosecutors are not supposed to use race in getting rid of potential jurors. Prosecutors and criminal defense attorneys can use what are known as peremptory challenges, where they don't have to give a reason to strike a particular juror. But if challenged based on the U.S. Supreme Court ruling, a judge can ask a prosecutor if there is a non-racial reason for excluding a juror.
The problem in North Carolina is that prosecutors have never been found in appellate courts to have used race to exclude black jurors, Hambourger said. The decision in the Hobbs' case may change that, she said.
"One of the things the court focused on was that the trial court hadn't really given scrutiny to the reasons prosecutors gave," she said.
Laura Brewer, the spokeswoman for the N.C. Attorney General's Office, did not immediately respond to a request for comment. Forsyth County District Attorney Jim O'Neill has declined to comment on pending litigation. But state attorneys have denied the allegations of racial discrimination in court papers.
The court said in its opinion that trial judges need to consider a history of disproportionate strikes in the county. According to a news release from the Center for Death Penalty Litigation, Cumberland County prosecutors were about 2.5 times more likely to strike potential black jurors.
The court also said judges have to compare the strikes against black jurors and the ones against white jurors. For example, even though Cumberland County prosecutors in Hobbs' case said they had struck a black juror because that person had experience with mental health professions, they allowed white jurors who also had received mental health treatment.
Hambourger said the court made clear that prosecutors cannot just make up something that sounds reasonable.
"If it's not true, that really suggests, particularly if there's a pattern, that race was a reason," she said.
Tucker and White have both argued in court papers that Forsyth County prosecutors pulled from a training document that was designed to provide non-racial reasons to exclude black jurors.
And in Larry's case, his attorneys argue that two women, one black and one white, were called to serve as jurors. But the black woman was struck and the white woman was accepted by prosecutors. Larry's attorneys argue that the only reason the black woman was excluded was because of race. When prosecutors were asked during litigation over the Racial Justice Act, they couldn't come up with a race-neutral reason why the black woman in Larry's case was dismissed.
"It's sending the message that when prosecutors give reasons, those reasons actually have to be true," Hambourger said.
All three cases are pending in Forsyth Superior Court.
