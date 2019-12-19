Forsyth County commissioners unanimously approved the purchase of new voting equipment on Thursday to take the county through the 2020 election cycle and, officials hope, many years beyond.
At a cost of $1.56 million, the county will get enough voting equipment to count ballots at all 101 precincts, plus special voting machines that can be used by people who are disabled.
The county will also receive a couple of high-speed counting machines to handle absentee ballots and recounts. For early voting, machines are coming that can custom print any ballot style needed at any of the county’s early-voting locations.
“We have gotten to the point where the current equipment was getting old,” said Tim Tsujii, Forsyth County’s elections director. “We were experiencing paper jams on some of the tabulators.”
Built into the bottom-line price of the new system is credit for trade-in of the county’s old equipment — something possible because the vendor of the new equipment, Election Systems & Software LLC, is the same as the provider of the equipment that has been in use here since 2006.
Under new state regulations, all voting equipment in use in the county has to be able to produce a paper ballot. Tsujii said a paper record helps assure voters that their choices have been correctly recorded.
For early voting, the county has been using touch-screen iVotronic voting machines that did not produce a paper ballot for voters to then insert into a tabulator. Although there are touch-screen machines that can produce a paper ballot, local election officials said voters prefer to be able to mark ballots on their own.
Earlier this year, the State Board of Elections certified three companies that counties could contract with for voting equipment. The three companies had a demonstration of their equipment toward the end of summer so people could try out the different machines to see what they liked.
The state elections board chose ES&S from among the three companies and then took that recommendation to the county board.
Meanwhile, one precinct in Kernersville gave the preferred equipment a test-drive in municipal elections this year.
On Thursday, County Commissioner Don Martin said that while he had initially been concerned that the preferred company wasn’t the best deal for the county financially, he was now convinced that was the case, after getting more information from election officials.
“In the final evaluation it turns out to be the lowest bid,” Martin said. “It is hopefully something we will use for 20 years.”
He made the motion to buy the equipment.
The tabulator is the machine at each precinct that voters put their ballots into and which also gives a count of the totals when the vote is over. The county is getting 151 of those machines. The county has to have one tabulator at each precinct on Election Day, but it also has to have separate tabulators for early voting, plus extras for training and to have spares in case of a breakdown.
The on-demand ballot-printing machines are needed because each of the early-voting stations has to be able to produce the correct ballot style for any voter living in any of the county’s precincts.
What voters will notice most, if they are used to early voting, is that they will get a paper ballot to mark instead of voting by touch screen.
Tsujii said the new equipment is expected to arrive in January.
The new machines will stay busy, since 2020 is a presidential election year — hence a high turnout — with a March 3 primary that looks to be crowded with contenders for many elective offices. The general election is Nov. 3.
