On Wednesday, the Forsyth County Department of Public Health announced a significant increase in the number of COVID-19 recoveries, with 57% of all people who have tested positive now recovered.

While 1,116 people locally have recovered, the health department did report 27 new cases Wednesday. At least 1,925 people in Forsyth County have tested positive for COVID-19, and 25 people have died.

The state announced 1,011 new cases Wednesday, according to the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services. At least 38,171 people have tested positive for the virus in North Carolina. More than 1,000 people have died.

There are 780 people hospitalized with the virus in North Carolina. As of Monday, there were 46 people hospitalized in Forsyth County. While 78% of hospital beds in the state are occupied, there are more than 2,000 available ventilators, according to N.C. DHHS.

The state reported nearly 18,000 people were tested for the virus between noon Tuesday and noon Wednesday.

Forsyth County Health Director Joshua Swift will provide an update to the county commission Thursday afternoon and is expected to be available for questions from media afterward.

