The Forsyth County Board of Commissioners voted 6-1 on Thursday to share $1 million from $5.2 million in COVID-19 relief funds with Winston-Salem and other municipalities in the county, after turning down bids to give them more than double the amount, or nothing at all.
The money comes from a state fund divided among counties to help local governments cope with financial shortfalls arising from the COVID-19 pandemic.
The county vote came after Commissioner Ted Kaplan blasted leaders in Winston-Salem, Kernersville and Clemmons for past disagreements and proposed sharing none of the money with the incorporated places.
“This coronavirus thing is not over yet,” Kaplan said as he objected to sharing the money.
“There will be more cases and more deaths. I don’t think the county realizes how much this is going to cost. I see no reason to share it with the municipalities. Frankly, we have had opportunities to work with the municipalities before, but in most cases they have not worked out so well.”
Kaplan was speaking after Commissioner Don Martin made a motion to divide almost $2.2 million among the municipalities. Winston-Salem would have gotten the largest slice, amounting to almost $1.7 million.
Kaplan faulted the city for failing to give the county airport tax relief that he said other airports enjoy, and made reference to his 2015 suggestion to de-annex the airport from the city.
Kaplan faulted the city for collecting stormwater fees relating to school property as well.
“They gave us no break,” he said. “They gave us no relief.”
Kaplan went after Kernersville next, faulting the town for not giving business incentives to Grass America, a company located in the town.
And Clemmons?
“I don’t want to go through the aggravation we got ...” Kaplan said, citing various beefs he has had with the town.
Martin responded by quoting, he said, his mother: “If people behave badly toward you, it doesn’t mean you behave badly toward them.”
Kaplan responded with what he called a quote from his dad: “Anytime you move money around the table and a lot of hands touch it, it disappears.”
Martin’s motion failed 3-4, with only commissioners Martin, Dave Plyler and Tonya McDaniel in favor. Opposed were commissioners Kaplan, Fleming El-Amin, Richard Linville and Gloria Whisenhunt.
The defeat left the floor open for Kaplan to make his push to have the county keep all of the $5.2 million to pay county salaries.
But Kaplan’s motion to do that got no second from any of the other six commissioners.
El-Amin then made a motion to split $1 million among the municipalities.
“My thought was that we need to cultivate a new page of cooperation going forward,” El-Amin said.
Kaplan was the only commissioner to vote against the motion.
Winston-Salem’s take from El-Amin’s motion amounts to $775,000, with Kernersville getting the next-largest amount, about $80,000. The amounts are proportionate to the size of the places.
Commissioner Richard Linville gave Kaplan props for making a strong argument:
“The next time I plan on making an impassioned speech, I am going to see if I can employ Mr. Kaplan,” Linville said.
