Forsyth County is about to surpass the 100 threshold for known cases of COVID-19 virus, the county Public Health Department said Monday.
The latest count is 99, up 10 from the Sunday update, with 45 patients considered recovered.
County Health Director Joshua Swift said people are considered recovered when they have had no symptoms for at least 72 hours; fever, cough and shortness of breath have been resolved without the use of medicine; and patients are at least seven days removed from when their symptoms first occurred.
The official count from the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services has 94 cases in Forsyth as of Monday morning. The DHHS count had tended to lag behind those counts released by county health departments.
A Forsyth resident with underlying medical conditions became the second person in Forsyth to die of COVID-19 complications, according to county health officials. The patient, who died Saturday, was in their late 70s.
Health officials do not release names or identifying details to protect patient privacy.
According to the official state count, the 14-county Triad and Northwest North Carolina region has seen at least 369 cases, with 18 in Alamance, two in Alleghany, one in Ashe, 63 in Davidson County, 17 in Davie, 94 in Forsyth, 104 in Guilford, 33 in Randolph, six in Rockingham, eight in Stokes, three in Surry, seven in Watauga, four in Wilkes and nine in Yadkin.
There have been at least 11 COVID-19 related deaths in the region. Four were in Guilford with two each in Davie and Forsyth and one each in Randolph, Rockingham and Wilkes.
DHHS said the statewide case count is at 2,870 with 313 deaths statewide. There are 270 individuals who are receiving treatment in a hospital, and there have been 40,726 completed tests.
The city and county are under local and state orders that forbid more than 10 people gathering at a time.
Winston-Salem City Manager Lee Garrity said Sunday that crowd problems have forced the closure of dog parks and are causing the dismantling of basketball goals at parks around the city.
Forsyth County Manager Dudley Watts said Sunday the county has not closed its dog parks, but that could happen if crowds become a problem.
The county tax department said it will no longer accept walk-in payment beginning Tuesday. Payments can be made online at forsyth.cc/Tax/taxbill.aspx, in the dropbox at 201 N. Chestnut St., and by appointment by calling (336) 703-2300.
