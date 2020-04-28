Forsyth County has five new COVID-19 cases, down from its largest daily jump of 25, which was reported Monday. As of 11:30 a.m. Tuesday, the total number of Forsyth residents who have tested positive for coronavirus stands at 183, the county health department reported.
The number of deaths in Forsyth remains at five. With 118 individuals considered recovered, that leaves 60 individuals with active coronavirus infections. Meanwhile, the number of cases in the 14-county Triad and Northwest North Carolina region is at 1,053, up 38 from Monday.
Guilford County has 331 cases and 23 of the region’s 42 deaths, according to its health department. It has had 76 individuals recover, and there are 69 who remain hospitalized for an active case total of 232.
The official count from the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services had 9,568 cases and 342 deaths statewide as of 11 a.m. Tuesday.
The statewide cases total is up from 9,142 on Monday and 6,957 a week ago, while the deaths numbered 306 on Monday after 213 a week ago.
Forsyth health officials have not disclosed any particular cause for the latest surge in cases.
Joshua Swift, the county’s Public Health director, said last week that an increase in testing for the virus will result in more cases of COVID-19 being reported. Many people who have the virus may not experience any symptoms or will have only mild symptoms that don’t require medical treatment.
Statewide, nursing homes account for 1,432 confirmed cases and 149 deaths, while residential care facilities have had 285 confirmed cases and 31 deaths, and correctional facilities have had 950 cases and six deaths.
About 71.5% of COVID-19 cases have come from outside those facilities.
More than 54% of deaths have come from inside nursing homes, residential care centers and correctional facilities.
The state defines nursing homes as providing nursing or convalescent care. Residential care facilities can include adult care homes, family care homes, multi-unit assisted housing, group homes and intermediate care facilities for individuals with intellectual disabilities.
Monday, state health officials released details on dozens of nursing homes and other group living facilities that have had COVID-19 outbreaks. The Department of Health and Human Services was pressured by advocacy groups and a coalition of news media, including the Winston-Salem Journal, to release more details to the public.
That report showed no COVID-19 cases within any Forsyth nursing or residential care facility. Swift said Monday there are currently no indications of an outbreak at a long-term care facility in Forsyth.
The state said Guilford, Davidson and Stokes counties have active COVID-19 outbreaks in nursing homes, meaning there are at least two cases in each facility. Guilford has four, while Davidson and Stokes have one each.
Davidson’s Alston Brook was listed with 41 cases — the 14th highest in the state. County health officials said a resident died at the nursing home Monday, raising the number of deaths there to three.
Stokes’ Village Care of King has two cases and no deaths.
The state will update the total number of COVID-19 cases and deaths at nursing homes and residential care facilities on Tuesdays and Fridays beginning May 1.
On Thursday, Gov. Roy Cooper extended his stay-at-home executive order until May 8. Cooper has discussed how North Carolina can gradually re-open over three phases.
Dr. Mandy Cohen, the state’s health secretary, has said that before the state can start lifting restrictions, it needs to see a decreasing or sustained numbers of cases and a decreasing percentage of tests showing up positive for the coronavirus.
“We have not seen a spike or a surge in North Carolina, and so we may not see the kind of decline other states may see,” Cohen said Monday.
“We are making a modification to those White House guidance, so we’re not going to just wait for a decline. We’re just at the beginning of that leveling (of cases), and I want to see it for a sustained period of time."
Cohen said the state also needs to see decreasing or leveling of hospitalizations, along with more testing, more employees to trace contacts among people testing positive and a reliable, 30-day supply of key personal protection items such as gowns and masks.
