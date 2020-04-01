Forsyth County saw a one-day 35% increase in the number of people testing positive for the COVID-19 coronavirus on Wednesday, as Winston-Salem officials announced sweeping cutbacks in city services in a bid to protect city workers.
The Forsyth County Health Department announced Wednesday morning that 15 more people had tested positive for coronavirus as of Wednesday, up from 42.
It was the largest daily increase of new cases yet, and brought the total to at least 57 cases of COVID-19 in Forsyth.
Winston-Salem officials announced that starting Monday the city would end yard-waste collection, brush and limb collection, mowing and landscaping, routine street maintenance and parking enforcement, among other services, until further notice.
Mayor Allen Joines hammered home the warning that city and county leaders have been sounding for days about the need to try to slow the spread of the virus by staying at home.
"The orders allow exceptions for citizens to leave their homes, but I strongly urge all residents to limit their excursions to only those that are absolutely necessary," Joines said, urging residents to "not underestimate the seriousness of the challenge we are facing."
On a day when President Trump said that following guidelines could save one million lives nationally, Joines said that he's encouraged by reports from San Francisco suggesting that stay-at-home orders there may be slowing the spread of the disease.
"We have been told to expect that incidence of the virus in our community might not peak until mid-April at the earliest, and we must do everything we can to slow the rate of transmission so our hospitals are not overwhelmed," Joines said.
In Davidson County, the number of people testing positive for coronavirus climbed to 41 on Wednesday, an increase of 16 from the day before, according to the county health department.
At least 1,600 cases have been identified in the state, according to county health departments and the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services. This is the seventh day in a row the state's case total has increased by at least 100 patients.
On Monday, a Forsyth Resident died from COVID-19. At least 11 people in North Carolina have died from the virus, including a Guilford resident, a Wilkes resident and a Montgomery County sheriff's deputy. The state health department's death toll does not include the most recently announced deaths.
In the United States, more than 4,000 people have died from the virus.
Forsyth County Public Health Director Joshua Swift warned the death toll and case count will increase in the coming weeks, citing projections from the Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation.
"Therefore, it is crucial people stay home and maintain social distancing to help stop the spread," Swift said in a news release. "We know what has to be done and must do it.”
At least 204 people are hospitalized across North Carolina, according to the state health department.
The majority of patients in the state are between the ages of 25 and 64, according to N.C. DHHS. However the majority of deaths skew older, age 60 and above.
More than 26,000 people in North Carolina have been tested for the virus. However, there is about a 10 day period between specimen collection and test results. Specimens collected since March 22 may not have been tested yet, according to information from the state health department.
