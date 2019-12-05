On a 5-1 vote, the Forsyth County Board of Commissioners voted Thursday to try to get county operations totally reliant on clean and renewable energy sources by 2050.
In doing so, the county hopes to do its part toward easing any potential effects of climate change that could bring large costs to the county in the future.
The resolution passed by the board calls for the county to “strive toward a goal of using as much clean and renewable energy as feasible,” with a goal of “moving toward a complete transition” to 100% by 2050.
Commissioner Don Martin, who has led the push for the clean energy resolution and made the motion to approve the resolution, said the language approved by the board leaves enough flexibility to keep the county from being trapped into using technologies that cost more than they save.
But Commissioner Richard Linville, who cast the only vote against the resolution, said he mistrusted the language calling for 100% clean energy by 2050.
“I support renewable energy, but … if you put a number out there, there are going to be those that think you need to do that no matter what,” Linville said. “I’m not willing to go ahead and do things and not have some reasonable idea about what the cost may be.”
Commissioner Gloria Whisenhunt, who had also expressed doubts about the resolution, was absent, attending a meeting of the National Association of Counties in Nebraska, and did not vote.
Linville, Martin and Whisenhunt are all district B Republicans.
The resolution passed by the board was altered from an earlier version submitted by a citizen that called for the county to commit to achieving 80% clean energy use by 2030 and 100% by 2050.
Fleming El-Amin, a District A Democrat, said that he and Whisenhunt had a long conversation about a possible compromise resolution.
“She indicated she would support it if it took numbers out and came up with a qualified statement” on getting to clean energy, El-Amin said, adding that he felt the version ultimately approved represented “a fair compromise.”
Martin voted in favor of his resolution, as did board Chairman David Plyler (a District B Republican), El-Amin and fellow District A Democrat Tonya McDaniel, and at-large Democrat Ted Kaplan.
McDaniel, absent with the flu, voted by telephone.
Before the vote, several environmental advocates praised county actions and called for passage of the resolution.
Clemmons attorney Gayle Tuch, who chairs the N.C. Climate Solutions Coalition, said her group stands ready to work with the county on putting the resolution into effect.
“We felt like this was a good community to do this work,” she said. “We ask that you accept 100% by 2050. We think that is doable. We even believe that we can get to 80% by 2030. There are many plans that could be chosen. We don’t have to reinvent the wheel.”
Bill Blancato, a local attorney who had brought the initial resolution to the county board, spoke briefly in favor of county action to help the climate.
Several speakers, including Kim Porter and Celeste Holcomb, talked about the need to keep in mind that lower-income people suffer more from environmental impacts.
Angela Levine said during the public comment period that she’s doing her part too by getting solar panels installed on her house.
“Local and state governments have a lot of power to get this important work done,” she said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.