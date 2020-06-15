Forsyth County's COVID-19 cases rose by almost 200 between Friday and Monday reports from county health officials. The number of deaths remains unchanged at 25.
The county reported 77 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday, 76 on Sunday and 46 on Monday, a total of 199.
Of the 2,250 COVID-19 cases reported in Forsyth since late March, 1,325— about 59% — people are now considered recovered. That leaves 900 active cases in Forsyth County.
In Forsyth County, the highest day-over-day case increase was 162, reported on June 1. Public health officials list Forsyth among eight counties in the state running the greatest risk of rapid spread of the novel coronavirus.
Joshua Swift, Forsyth County's public health director, said that health officials have advocated for months to have more testing. Monday's report did not provide details on the number of tests given in Forsyth County but, across North Carolina, 638,479 tests have been completed as of Monday.
"I am happy to see more testing being made available, especially in East Winston," Swift said in a statement. "More testing locations in areas where health disparity exists will continue to grow over the next few weeks. While testing is important, it is one moment in time. Please keep in mind, in addition to testing, wearing a mask and social distancing represent some of the most effective ways to stop the spread of COVID-19."
North Carolina has seen at least 45,012 laboratory-confirmed cases of COVID-19, with 983 added Monday. The state has reported 1,118 deaths.
