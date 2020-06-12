Five detention officers at the Forsyth County jail have contracted COVID-19, the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office said Friday.
There are no confirmed cases of COVID-19 among the jail’s current population of 629 inmates, said Christina Howell, a spokeswoman for the sheriff’s office.
“The results have been negative for every (inmate) who has been tested,” the sheriff’s office said.
Not every inmate is being tested, Howell said. The detention officers who tested positive are self-quarantining at their homes, she said.
The infected officers were among the 84 new cases of COVID-19 reported Friday by the Forsyth County Department of Public Health, according to Assistant County Manager Shontell Robinson.
Sheriff Bobby Kimbrough said the jail is committed to protecting inmates and officers.
“We are thankful that the measures implemented have kept the (inmates) in our care safe from COVID-19,” Kimbrough said. “We will continue to work closely with the Forsyth County Department of Public Health to ensure that everyone remains safe and healthy to the best of our ability.”
The N.C. Department of Health and Human Services requires local sheriff’s offices to publicly release information about its detention officers or inmates who test positive for the novel coronavirus.
Court officials, not the sheriff’s office, decide whether inmates remain in the jail, according to the sheriff’s office.
Inmate advocates and some demonstrators in recent protests in Winston-Salem have demanded inmates be released from the jail amid the coronavirus pandemic.
From March 13 through Friday, 1,448 inmates have been released from the jail, and 1,323 new people booked into jail, according to the sheriff’s office.
On March 13, the sheriff’s office suspended all public visitation for inmates except for their attorneys.
The sheriff’s office has taken other measures to prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus such as:
- All detention and contract staff are checked daily for symptoms and fever before they enter the jail. The sheriff’s office said on March 13 that inmates also would be screened.
- Every newly admitted inmate is asked specific questions by the jail’s medical services provider regarding exposure to and symptoms of COVID-19.
- Newly admitted inmates are held in the jail’s intake housing for 14 days before being moved into the jail’s general population, as opposed to the normal 72-hour hold before the coronavirus pandemic.
- Jail staff members working in areas where they interact with newly admitted inmates wear N95 respirators.
- Detention and contract staff employes are wearing surgical masks while interacting with the jail’s inmate population.
- Staff members wear surgical masks when they cannot practice social distancing while interacting with co-workers.
- The current inmates have received surgical masks to wear inside the jail. Each housing unit has foaming hand sanitizer readily available to inmates.
- Hospital-strength cleaner is used to clean cells. Inmate workers assigned to intake housing are wearing N95s masks and personal protective equipment.
- Educational materials about the importance of hand-washing and physical distancing are available on kiosk machines and in the inmate’s cells inside the jail.
- Fewer inmates are out of their cells at one time, allowing for physical distancing. Inmates who have to leave the jail for medical appointments and court hearings are given masks.
In addition, the jail’s population specialist works with the Forsyth County District Attorney’s Office to manage the inmate population, according to the sheriff’s office.
“By receiving continually updated information, the DA’s office is able to work within the judicial system to minimize the number of new residents introduced into the existing population,” the sheriff’s office said.
