A former cancer researcher at Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center pleaded guilty Tuesday to charges that he downloaded child pornography that involved girls as young as 9 months old.
Michael James Pennison, 36, pleaded guilty to nine counts of third-degree sex exploitation of a minor in Forsyth Superior Court.
Judge David Hall of Forsyth Superior Court consolidated all nine counts into three judgments. He gave Pennison three consecutive suspended sentences of five months to 15 months in prison. Hall then placed Pennison on five years of supervised probation. If Pennison violates the terms of his probation, he will be arrested, and held on a $100,000 bond and he could be ordered to serve active prison time.
Pennison also will have to register as a sex offender. Pennison’s attorney asked that his probation be transferred to Louisiana, where most of his family members live. Hall said he had concerns about doing that and deferred his decision until he could get more information to ensure that Louisiana probation officials could effectively supervise Pennison. Hall said if he approved the transfer, he would require Pennison to come back to Forsyth County so that he could review Pennison’s compliance with his probation.
Assistant District Attorney Kia Chavious said that Winston-Salem police officers were contacted on Jan. 26, 2019 about allegations involving Pennison. At the time, Pennison was living with his now-ex girlfriend. He had given her a password to his computer so that she could search for refrigerators she was interested in purchasing, Chavious said.
The girlfriend suspected that Pennison was cheating on her and clicked on several folders to see if there was evidence. She opened a folder and found videos of girls ages 8-10 and younger engaging in various sexual acts with men, Chavious said.
Chavious said an officer interviewed the girlfriend and later talked to Pennison while the investigation was in its early stages.
When the officer asked Pennison about the videos on his computer, Pennison said, “Oh my God! I forgot about all that,” according to Chavious.
Pennison told the officer that he had been doing research about the “dark web,” which is encrypted content that cannot be found by conventional search engines such as Google. Chavious said Pennison acknowledged that the content of the videos was “messed up” and that the girls depicted in the videos were in a “messed-up place.”
The case was eventually assigned to the Winston-Salem Police Department’s Internet Crimes Against Children unit. Pennison initially consented to a search of the computer, then became reluctant. Eventually, he agreed to police detectives searching his computer, Chavious said.
Detectives found nine videos on Pennison’s computer that depicted child pornography. The videos showed girls as young as 9 months and as old as 10 being sexually abused by men, Chavious said.
Dylan Greenwood, Pennison’s attorney, said Pennison appeared to have downloaded the child pornography in 2015 and that he only did it twice. In 2015, Pennison was severely depressed, Greenwood said. That depression was partially caused by the intense pressure he was under as a cancer researcher whose focus was on finding ways to diagnose colon cancer as early as possible to guarantee patients the best treatment.
Pennison began this research while in graduate school at Northwestern University, where he met his mentor, Greenwood said. Pennison followed the mentor to Birmingham, Ala., and finally to Winston-Salem, where he began working at Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center as a researcher.
Wake Forest Baptist said Tuesday that Pennison worked as a researcher from 2014 to December 2019 when he resigned. He was not involved in patient care.
Greenwood said that the pressures from work collided with personal issues, especially when Pennison suddenly became a single father after the mother of his child left him with sole parenting responsibilities. That led to depression so severe that he was found at the top of the parking lot at Wake Forest Baptist, contemplating killing himself, Greenwood said.
Pennison also became an alcoholic, Greenwood said.
“We were concerned that every meeting we had with him was going to be his last,” Greenwood said, describing his client’s mental state.
Greenwood said his client has turned a corner, dealing with his alcoholism and his depression, and is sorry for his actions.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.