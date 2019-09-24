In a 7-1 vote Tuesday night, the Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools Board of Education appointed Marilyn Parker to the school board during a special meeting.
Parker, a Republican, will represent District 2 on the school board. She will replace Lori Goins Clark, who resigned Aug. 29, citing personal and family reasons. Clark’s resignation came amid revelations that she inadvertently sent a text message to former interim Superintendent Kenneth Simington that contained a racially insensitive image of a cartoon character.
This is the second time Parker has been appointed to the board. She was appointed to finish Mark Johnson’s two-year term after he was elected as N.C. superintendent of public instruction in 2017. Before that, she served 16 years as an elected representative on the board. She is currently the preschool director for Ardmore United Methodist Church. She is also a volunteer at Cook Literacy Model School.
Parker has been a public school teacher, and her children attended local public schools. She has a bachelor’s degree in early childhood education and a master’s degree in education.
On Tuesday, school board members Lida Calvert-Hayes made the motion to nominate Parker and Elisabeth Motsinger seconded it.
“When we were going through the revitalization of Cook (Literacy Model School), Marilyn spent so many days and so much time reading to our Cook kids,” said Calvert-Hayes, who spoke of a number of Parker’s accomplishments, including her previous experience on the board. “I don’t know how many years Marilyn has done that, but I can say Marilyn has been an asset to our turn-around-schools.”
She also said she believes that Parker will be an asset to the school board.
Motsinger said she is excited about having Parker back on the board.
“Marilyn has always been concerned about the children, particularly children who are often forgotten,” Motsinger said. “She tends to see all of our kids and she’s had as warm relationships with our staff as anybody I’ve ever known.”
Board vice chairwoman Barbara Burke asked if it would be possible to ask Parker some questions.
Chairwoman Malishai Woodbury said questions are not a part of the appointment process and Parker was under no obligations to answer questions.
As an alternative, Woodbury suggested Burke ask other board members who knew Parker to provide some answers to her questions.
“Since she’s not able to come forth and answer any questions, I don’t have any for Mrs. Parker,” said Burke, who voted against the appointment.
Burke, who in a previous board meeting had expressed her desire to accept applications rather than appoint somebody to fill the vacant seat, said she was concerned about using an appointment process, but her concern was not with any individual candidate, including Parker.
Woodbury said she asked around after hearing that some board members were interested in Parker being on the board.
“What I heard about Marilyn Parker was that she was a moderate Republican. ... I heard that she was an independent thinker, that she would vote her own conscience based on the good of children. She knows our children because she has worked here in our school system over at Cook Elementary.”
Parker will be sworn in at the Oct. 8 school board meeting.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.