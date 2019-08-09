Arnold King, who served on the Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Planning Board for nearly 20 years, died Wednesday.
King, who was 74, was the longest serving member of the City-County Planning Board and its second longest serving chairman.
He served on the board from February 2000 to April 2019 and was its chairman from July 2003 to April 2019. He participated in 420 public hearings and work sessions and never missed a meeting during his tenure on the board.
In June, the public meeting room in the Stuart Municipal Building in downtown Winston-Salem was dedicated as the Arnold G. King Public Meeting Room.
When King resigned from the planning board in April, he said he was doing so because of health reasons and talked of how his time on the board was such an honor for him.
About four years ago, he was diagnosed with pulmonary fibrosis, a lung disease.
King, who was born in Winston-Salem, lived in Kernersville with his wife, Kimberly, and was actively involved in the community.
He was the owner of AK Commercial Realty based in Kernersville. He was a charter member of the Rotary Club of Kernersville, which was established in 1987.
He was honored in 2015 with the Order of the Long Leaf Pine, the highest recognition a North Carolina governor can bestow upon a citizen.
His wife called him her best friend, saying it was an honor to be married to him.
“He was so funny,” Kimberly King said. “He kept me in stitches. Nobody knew that side of him much, except for his very close friends. He always had his business face on.”
She said he loved everything he did, but the Rotary Club of Kernersville was his heart.
Carol Whicker, Arnold King’s sister, mentioned how competitive her brother was, even at an early age, to be the best he could be and do things the right way.
“If he was connected with something, he was determined to take it to the top,” Whicker said.
Aaron King, director of the City-County Planning and Development Services, said that King presided over planning matters in Winston-Salem and Forsyth County during a time that oversaw the creation of the comprehensive plan called Legacy, the Legacy 2030 update and a series of area plans that cover the entire county.
“His fingerprints will be felt on this community for a long time in a positive way,” Aaron King said.
Jason Grubbs, a past president of the Rotary Club of Kernersville, said that King’s passion for Kernersville was unmatched.
“He cared a great deal about his family, his community, certainly our Rotary Club,” Grubbs said. “He left a mark on our town that will not be forgotten for many generations.”
He said that many things now happening in Kernersville such as a hospital, much of its commercial development and road improvements was a vision for the town that King had 20 to 25 years ago.
“He had an ability to communicate that vision, to unite people around it, and to convince them that it wasn’t some crazy dream — it could become a reality if we planned for it, worked for it,” Grubbs said.
King’s family will celebrate his life with a reception from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. today at Ciener Botanical Garden, 215 South Main St. in Kernersville.