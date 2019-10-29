Former Forsyth County Sheriff Ron Barker died Tuesday, shortly after noon, his family members said.
Barker began in the department as a deputy in 1969. He was responsible for starting hundreds of community-watch programs. He made a name for himself as a homicide investigator.
Though he was demoted after losing his first bid for sheriff in 1986, he rose back through the ranks to captain before making his second run for sheriff in 1990. Barker, a Republican, defeated Democrat Preston Oldham with the help of Robert Joyce, a Democrat.
RON BARKER
Journal Photo By Chris English: Forsyth County Sheriff Ron Barker gets the news that he lost his bid to stay Sheriff for another 4 years. Albert Dillon, of the Sheriff's Department gives him the news. Dit Cit 11 Barker Eng
Chris English
RON BARKER
Photo by : Christine Rucker -- Sheriff Ron Barker answers question during press conference about two East Forsyth coaches charged with sexual misconduct with minors that are or were at one time students at the school. 1/12/99 J 03-03-02, B1, V. Cherrie reporter.
Christine Rucker
BILL SCHATZMAN AND RON BARKER
Journal photo by Chris English -- 11/08/02 -- After about 12 years in office, Sheriff Ron Barker (right) greets his replacement Bill Schatzman for Forsyth County Sheriff. Barker said he was not allowed inside the Sheriff's office when he was first elected, and wanted the help the Schatzman team take over after his retirement. Dit Cit 10 Sheriff Eng 1 J 11-10-02, A1, V. Cherrie reporter.
Chris English
Sheriff Ron Barker
Forsyth County Sheriff Ron Barker reads a campaign statement after filing for re-election in 2002.
David Rolfe
RON BARKER
Photo by: Christine Rucker-- Sheriff Ron Barker talks with media outside the emergency entrance to Baptist Hostpital. 2/11/99. J 02/08/00, B1, V. Bauerlein reporter. J 02-28-02, B2, Journal Staff and Wire Report, The Region column.
Christine Rucker
Sheriff Ron Barker
Journal photo by David Sandler -- 01/30/01 -- Sheriff Ron Barker discloses details about the teacher, Eric Kesler, at West Forsyth HS accused of having sexual intercourse with one of his students. J 1-31-01, A6, V. Cherrie and D Ziegenbalg reporters. J 08-15-01, B1 State Edition, W. Young reporter. DIT CIT SEX SAN
David Sandler
RON BARKER
Journal photo by Chris English -- 06/25/02 -- Sheriff Ron Barker eats a hot dog at one of his many favorite lunch spots, Pullliam's Barbeque, on Tuesday afternoon as other patrons enjoy lunch in the background. Dit Cit 30 Barker Eng 2 J 06-30-02, A8, V. Cherrie reporter.
Chris English
RON BARKER
[BARKER, RON ] Sheriff Ron Barker talks about the recent death of an inmate. photo by Mark Bixler.
Mark Bixler
RON BARKER
Journal photo by Chris English --11/08/02 -- Sheriff Ron Barker puts personal items into boxes as he sorts what he will keep from his 12 years as the sheriff of Forsyth County. In the background is a wall of many items he has collected over the 12 years. They will have to come down to make room for the new sheriff. Dit Cit 10 Sheriff Eng 2 J 11-10-02, A1, V. Cherrie reporter.
Chris English
SHERIFF RON BARKER
Journal Photo by David Sandler -- Forsyth County Sheriff Ron Barker stands outside a home at 4848 Berl St. where his deputies found five children locked inside with the parents nowhere to be found. It appears an old stove was propped against the side door (in the background) to prevent the children from exiting. DIT CIT 19 KIDS SAN1 J 04-19-02, B1, V. Cherrie reporter. J 11-08-02, A1, Coming Sunday.
David Sandler
SHERIFF RON BARKER
Journal Photo By Chris English: 09/10/02 -- Forsyth County Sheriff Ron Barker watches the numbers on TV along with his family Teresa Barker, center, and Mike Barker, right. Sheriff lost his race to keep in office for another four years. Dit Cit 11 Barker Eng 2 J 09-11-02, A1, V. Cherrie and P. Wilson reporters.
Chris English
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.