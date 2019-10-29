Sheriff Ron Barker

Forsyth County Sheriff Ron Barker reads a campaign statement after filing for re-election in 2002.

 David Rolfe

Former Forsyth County Sheriff Ron Barker died Tuesday, shortly after noon, his family members said.

Barker began in the department as a deputy in 1969. He was responsible for starting hundreds of community-watch programs. He made a name for himself as a homicide investigator.

Though he was demoted after losing his first bid for sheriff in 1986, he rose back through the ranks to captain before making his second run for sheriff in 1990. Barker, a Republican, defeated Democrat Preston Oldham with the help of Robert Joyce, a Democrat.

Story will be updated. 

Get today’s top stories right in your inbox. Sign up for our daily morning newsletter.

wyoung@wsjournal.com

336-727-7369

@wyoungWSJ

Recommended for you

Load comments