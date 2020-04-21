The former FBI agent convicted of killing Irish businessman Jason Corbett is asking a judge to release him on bond while he waits for an appeal to be heard by the N.C. Supreme Court, saying that he is at risk for getting COVID-19.
David Freedman, an attorney for Thomas Michael Martens, filed a motion for a bond hearing in Davidson Superior Court on April 15. Martens, 70, and his daughter, Molly Corbett, 36, were convicted of second-degree murder in 2017 after a high-profile trial in Davidson County. Molly Corbett, Jason's wife, and Martens were accused of beating Jason Corbett, 39, to death with a 28-inch Louisville Slugger baseball bat and a concrete paving brick.
Davidson County sheriff's deputies found Jason's nude body in the master bedroom of the couple's house in the early hours of Aug. 2, 2015.
During the trial, Molly Corbett and Martens claimed self-defense. Martens testified at trial that he engaged in a life-and-death battle with Jason after he found Jason choking Molly. He said he hit Jason with the baseball bat after Jason repeatedly threatened to kill Martens and Molly. Martens said he and his wife had traveled from Tennessee the day before to visit Molly.
Molly Corbett and Martens are currently serving 20 to 25 years in prison, but in February, the N.C. Court of Appeals overturned the murder convictions and ordered a new trial, saying that the trial judge made errors that deprived Molly Corbett and Martens of having a fair trial. Attorneys with the N.C. Attorney General's Office have appealed that ruling to the N.C. Supreme Court.
In his motion, Freedman said Martens is at increased risk of contracting COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus, because of his age. He is even at greater risk because he is in state prison, where a highly contagious virus can spread rapidly, Freedman said in his motion.
A hearing has not been set. Laura Brewer, a spokeswoman for the N.C. Attorney General's Office, did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
The family of Jason Corbett could not be immediately be reached for comment. Michael Corbett, Jason's older brother, told the Irish Examiner that he opposed Marten's release.
"People are dying worldwide because of it and his legal representatives are trying to use it to benefit their client," he told the Irish newspaper.
North Carolina has reported nearly 7,000 confirmed cases of COVID-19. As of Tuesday, the state reported 213 deaths. An outbreak has been reported at one of the state's prisons, Neuse Correctional Institute. Out of 392 inmates tested at that facility, 242 tested positive for COVID-19, according to state prison officials.
Martens is in Alexander Correctional Institute. As of Monday, one inmate was tested for COVID-19. No inmate at the facility has tested positive, according to prison officials.
State prison officials have instituted new policies to prevent the spread of the disease, including barring public visitors and temporarily prohibiting the transfer of inmates from county jails to state prisons.
Some advocates say that's not enough. The ACLU of North Carolina and other groups have filed a lawsuit in Wake Superior Court that seeks an order demanding that officials reduce the prison population.
Freedman said in court papers that because of his age, Martens has a greater chance of developing severe complications if he gets COVID-19.
"Scientific observations suggest that senior citizens over the age of 65 are some of the most susceptible individuals to COVID-19," Freedman writes in the motion. "The elderly are similarly at high risk of developing a severe infection which could result in extended hospitalizations and death."
Freedman also noted that at least 62 inmates at Butner Correctional Institute, a federal prison, have tested positive for COVID-19.
"The nature of the prison environment lends itself to the possibility of unrestrained spread of highly contagious diseases," Freedman said in the motion.
Freedman said that Martens was released on bond pending the murder trial in 2017 and does not pose a flight risk. If released, Martens would be on house arrest and live with his son, Robert, in Waxhaw.
