Alphonzo Mabry has been poor, hungry and homeless, so believe him when he says he understands the struggle. He’s a former drug dealer, too.
Now, at 32-years-old, Mabry has his life together. He owns his own CBD distribution business, is married and has a two-year-old son. It was just three years ago he went through the Corner 2 Corner Drug Dealers and Street Life conference and came out the other side determined to live his life legitimately.
On Saturday at Union Baptist Church in Winston-Salem, Mabry decided to give back to the community he used to sell drugs to. He donated 83 Butterball turkeys to the church and Corner 2 Corner, ensuring that 83 families would have the famed bird on their Thanksgiving dinner tables.
“It’s very important I contribute back to the community,” an animated Mabry said. “I poisoned my people for so long because I was young and blind. I was so focused on my own agenda and trying to get out of my own oppressed situation.”
Specifically, Mabry said he feels bad knowing there are kids who will go hungry on Thanksgiving. Kids like his son.
“Kids shouldn’t have to starve,” he said. “My son is two-years-old, and just imagining knowing he wouldn’t be able to eat.
About 50 families received their entire Thanksgiving meal Saturday, according to the Rev. Denise Wade. Many of the recipients were elderly, and seemed happy to have something to eat. One person lost their job days earlier, and was teary eyed because they wouldn’t be able to feed the family on Thanksgiving without the church’s giveaway, Wade said.
Each meal box contained a turkey, stuffing, fresh cranberries, canned yams, beans, green beans, corn and a cake mix for desert. Additionally, each box is customized to the size of each family. For example, Wade said, a family of eight would might receive two turkeys or two boxes of stuffing mix compared to a family of three.
To receive a box, families must have called ahead, Wade said. There are no requirements to qualify for the free meal, only the suggestion that those receiving attend the Saturday morning service at Union Baptist.
In addition the families attending the service, the Rev. Kezra Marshall preached to about 15 recent Corner 2 Corner graduates who were in attendance to help distribute the boxes.
Smiles plastered the faces of all involved — some people were happy to help and others were thankful to get the help.
“It feels really good,” Mabry said. “But it feels like I’m not doing enough. It takes a village. You help one person, but the reality is there’s four or five more people that’s going through the same thing.”
As his business, www.therichflower.com, grows, Mabry hopes to do even more for next Thanksgiving. Way more.
“I want to donate 800 turkeys,” Mabry said.
