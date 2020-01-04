Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Former Winston-Salem City Council Member Wanda Merschel died Friday at the age of 69 after a prolonged illness, according to a news release from the city.
Merschel, a Democrat, served on the city council from 1997 until her retirement in 2013, and was chair of the council’s Finance Committee from 2001 until 2013.
It was under her oversight and careful budget planning that the city funded the baseball stadium, infrastructure improvements in the Wake Forest Innovation Quarter and improvements to the downtown segment of Fourth Street, sparking the city’s downtown revival.
In 2006, Merschel voted in favor of annexing 20 square miles of Forsyth County into the city, adding about 20,000 people to the city’s tax base.
“Wanda was a true public servant who loved this city,” Winston-Salem Mayor Allen Joines said in a statement. “She leaves a lasting legacy that we will all remember. I was fortunate to have worked alongside of her in a number of projects and always appreciated her wisdom and good judgment. On behalf of the City Council and the citizens of Winston-Salem, I extend to her husband John and her family our sincere condolences. We will miss her greatly.”
Merschel is survived by her husband, John, and children Karen Johnson, Wendy Johnson, Lisa Merschel, John Merschel, Jeff Merschel and Kate Merschel Dailey. Donations in her memory can be made to the Downtown Winston Salem Foundation in support of Merschel Park.
Current City Council Member Dan Besse served with Merschel for 12 years and said he will remember her for her public service.
“The things I recall about her work particularly includes the care she would take with the city’s budget, and the close attention she paid to helping keep neighborhoods strong,” Besse said. “She was instrumental in supporting the revitalization of downtown and I know that in addition to her home in the West End neighborhood she was especially committed to a strong downtown that would serve the whole city.”
In a 2013 Winston-Salem Journal story commemorating her retirement from city council, Merschel spoke about her efforts to revitalize the city’s downtown. Merschel helped secure historic tax credits for building renovations, implement a “Restaurant Row” fund and helped convert Fourth Street into a two-way road.
“Over my 16 years, I look at downtown and have great pride,” Merschel said in 2013.
City council renamed Civic Plaza, at the intersection of Trade Street and Fourth Street, in Merschel's honor as recognition of her contributions to the city. Now known as Merschel Park, the site’s complete redevelopment is expected to be completed sometime in 2022.
Before being elected to city council, Merschel served as the president of the West End Association and was instrumental in helping create the West End Historic District, according to the city.
In her professional career, Merschel served as senior vice president and chief marketing officer at Piedmont Federal Savings Bank.
A visitation will be held Friday, Jan. 10, from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Salem Funeral and Cremation Services, 2951 Reynolda Road, Winston Salem.
