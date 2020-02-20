Another 15 North Carolinians have died from flu-related illnesses, including a second individual in the 5-to-17 age group, the N.C. Division of Public Health reported Thursday.
Eleven deaths were reported for the week that ended Feb. 15, along with four deaths from previous weeks.
Of the additional deaths, 11 were for individuals ages 65 and older, along with three ages 50 to 64.
There have been 90 deaths reported for the 2019-20 flu season.
The number of reported cases of flu declined by 18% to 5,827 during the week that ended Feb. 15 compared with the previous week, which had a seasonal peak of 7,109 cases.
For the 2019-20 flu season, DHHS extended the reporting period to be completed with the week that ends May 16.
The N.C. Department of Health and Human Services cautions that the weekly report count does not represent all flu-associated deaths in the state because many could go undiagnosed or unreported.
The division does not release a victim’s hometown, county, age or gender for privacy reasons.
Of the 90 who have died in this season to date, 54 were 65 or older, 22 were ages 50 to 64, 11 were ages 25 to 49, two ages 5 to 17 and one ages 0 to 4.
All of the Triad’s main hospital systems began prohibiting visitors 12 and younger on Jan. 8. Those hospitals include Moses Cone, Forsyth and Wake Forest Baptist medical centers.
Exceptions may be made in special circumstances, such as visiting a dying family member.
“There are some indications we’re getting close to peak in the Triad region,” Dr. Christopher Ohl, infectious disease expert at Wake Forest Baptist, said Feb. 8.
“However, infections are still occurring, and we’re not totally out of the woods just yet."
Walgreens, which has been issuing a weekly flu index during the 2019-20 flu season, said Feb. 8 that the Raleigh-Cary metro area is ranked fifth in the nation for current flu activity, while North Carolina is ninth among the 50 states.
In North Carolina, there have been 3,569 confirmed cases of influenza B, compared with 3,360 influenza A, 1,089 of 2009 A(H1N1) and 29 of A(H3).
A Centers for Disease Control and Prevention spokesman has said one reason why the flu season has been more virulent this time is because it’s the first time since 1992-1993 that influenza B has been identified more often than influenza A nationally.
The CDC said Thursday the flu vaccine has been more than 50% effective in preventing flu illnesses severe enough to send a child to the doctor's office, according to The Associated Press. That effectiveness rate is for the influenza A and B flu strains.
Vaccines against many infectious diseases aren't considered successful unless they are at least 90% effective. But flu is particularly challenging, partly because the virus can so quickly change.
At this time of the N.C. flu seasons, there were 85 deaths in 2018-19, 249 in 2017-18, 52 in 2016-17, three in 2015-16, 169 in 2014-15 and 77 in 2013-14.
Altogether, there were 208 flu-related deaths in the 2018-19 season for N.C., as well as 391 in 2017-18, 218 in 2016-17, 60 in 2015-16, 219 in 2014-15 and 107 in 2013-14.
Vaccine is recommended for those age 6 months and older.
Besides the elderly, other vulnerable groups are children younger than 5, pregnant women, people with pre-existing medical conditions, and residents of nursing homes and other long-term care centers.
