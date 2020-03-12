The number of flu-related deaths in the state has increased by another seven, bringing the total number of deaths to 134, the N.C. Division of Public Health reported Thursday.
Three deaths were reported for the week that ended March 6, along with four deaths from previous weeks. That includes the first fatality in the age 18-to-24 category.
Of the additional deaths, four between ages 50 to 64 and two were ages 65 and older.
The number of reported flu cases rose for the first time in four weeks by 3.4% to 4,493. The seasonal peak was 7,163 cases that occurred in the week that ended Feb. 8.
The state Department of Health and Human Resources has extended this flu season’s reporting period to the week that ends May 16. The typical flu season is measured as Oct. 1 through March 31.
The DHHS cautions that the weekly count does not represent all flu-associated deaths in the state because many could go undiagnosed or unreported.
Dr. Christopher Ohl, an infectious disease expert at Wake Forest Baptist, said Thursday that the flu season peaked several weeks ago, but the number of new cases "is extending longer than I would like liked."
Ohl said there is unlikely to be a mutation of the flu and coronavirus with cases of both locally "since of (the nearly 119,000 cases) globally the coronavirus has changed very little.
The DHHS’ public-health division does not release a victim’s hometown, county, age or gender for privacy reasons.
Of the 134 who have died so far this flu season, 78 were 65 or older, 34 were ages 50 to 64, 17 were ages 25 to 49, three were ages 5 to 17 and one each were ages 18 to 24 and age 0 to 4.
On Jan. 8, all of the Triad’s main hospital systems began prohibiting visitors 12 years and younger because children are more likely to get sick and spread the flu. Those hospitals include Forsyth and Wake Forest Baptist medical centers in Winston-Salem and Moses Cone Hospital in Greensboro.
Exceptions may be made in special circumstances, such as visiting a dying family member.
On Wednesday, the same healthcare systems began tighter visitor restrictions because of the coronavirus pandemic. They are asking the public not to visit — even if healthy and regardless of age — patients who are not immediate family members “unless absolutely necessary.”
Influenza A became the most prevalent strain in North Carolina three weeks ago, currently with 4,952 confirmed cases, followed by 4,166 cases of influenza B, 1,564 cases of 2009 A(H1N1) and 32 cases of A(H3).
A spokesman for the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has said that one reason why this flu season has been more virulent is because it’s the first time since 1992-93 that influenza B has been identified more often than influenza A nationally.
The number of deaths in North Carolina’s past flu seasons, at this point totaled 153 in 2018-19, 320 in 2017-18, 134 in 2016-17, nine in 2015-16, 190 in 2014-15 and 87 in 2013-14.
At the end of past seasons, the number of flu-related deaths in North Carolina was 208 in 2018-19, 391 in 2017-18, 218 in 2016-17, 60 in 2015-16, 219 in 2014-15 and 107 in 2013-14.
Health officials recommend that those age 6 months and older get a flu vaccination.
Besides the elderly, other vulnerable groups are children younger than 5, pregnant women, people with preexisting medical conditions, and residents of nursing homes and other long-term care centers.
