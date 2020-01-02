The number of North Carolinians who have died during the current flu season is up to 10, the N.C. Division of Public Health reported Thursday.
There was one death reported for the week that ended Dec. 28, along with two deaths from previous weeks.
The N.C. Department of Health and Human Services cautions that the weekly report count does not represent all flu-associated deaths in the state because many go undiagnosed or unreported.
The division does not release the victims’ hometown, county, age or gender for privacy reasons.
Of the 10 who have died, nine were age 65 and older and one was in the 25- to 49-age group.
There were 4,749 flu-like cases reported in the state last week, up from 3,339 during the week that ended Dec. 21 and 2,473 during the week that ended Dec. 14.
The majority confirmed flu virus to date has been B (unknown) type with 803 of 1,502 cases, followed by A (unknown) type at 496, 180 of the H1N1 type and 23 of the A(H3) type.
The traditional flu season runs from Oct. 1 through March 31, though the flu has lingered well into April and May during some seasons. For the 2019-20 flu season, DHHS extended the reporting period to be completed with the week that ends May 16.
The peak of the season tends to be mid-December through February. Vaccine is recommended for those age 6 months and older.
At this time of the flu seasons, there were 13 deaths in 2018-19, 25 in 2017-18, eight in 2016-17, none in 2015-16, 26 in 2014-15 and 18 in 2013-14.
Altogether, there were 208 flu-related deaths in the 2018-19 season for North Carolina, as well as 391 in 2017-18, 218 in 2016-17, 60 in 2015-16, 219 in 2014-15 and 107 in 2013-14.
Besides the elderly, other vulnerable groups are children younger than 5, pregnant women, people with pre-existing medical conditions, and residents of nursing homes and other long-term care centers.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported Dec. 21 that there had been at least 3.7 million flu illnesses, 32,000 hospitalizations and 1,800 deaths from flu, including 19 deaths among children.
However, North Carolina is not listed among the 19 states, including Georgia, South Carolina, Tennessee and Virginia, considered already reporting high levels of flu.
