The number of North Carolinians who have died during the current flu season climbed to 33, the N.C. Division of Public Health reported Thursday.
Eleven deaths were reported for the week that ended Jan. 11, along with one death from previous weeks.
Of those deaths, seven were those ages 65 and older, four were ages 50 to 64 and one was ages 25 to 49.
The N.C. Department of Health and Human Services cautions he weekly report count does not represent all flu-associated deaths in the state because many go undiagnosed or unreported.
The division does not release the victims’ hometown, county, age or gender for privacy reasons.
Of the 33 who have died in this season to date, 21 were age 65 and older, seven were 50 to 64, four were 25 to 49 and one from 5 to 17.
North Carolina has not been listed among the 19 states, including Georgia, South Carolina, Tennessee and Virginia, considered as already reporting high levels of flu.
All of the Triad's main hospital systems began Jan. 8 prohibiting visitors age 12 and younger "due to a steady increase in flu in our community and in our hospitals because of the risk of flu." Those hospitals include Moses Cone, Forsyth and Wake Forest Baptist medical centers.
Restrictions do not apply to kids who seek emergency care or are patients. Exceptions may also be made in special circumstances, such as visiting a dying family member, it said.
A Centers for Disease Control and Prevention spokesman has said one reason why the flu season has been more virulent this time is because it’s the first time since 1992-1993 that influenza B has been identified more often than influenza A nationally.
For N.C., there have been 1,679 confirmed cases of influenza B, compared with 928 influenza A, 345 of 2009 A(H1N1) and 25 of A(H3).
Dr. Christopher Ohl, infectious disease expert with Wake Forest Baptist Health, said Jan. 9 that influenza A “is typically more severe, particularly among older adults or people with underlying medical problems. Influenza B tends to be less severe and usually affects children more than adults.
“As we see the shift to influenza A, we expect the severity to increase, especially among older adults or those with underlying health problems.
“Vaccination is still the best way to protect against the flu, so it is not too late to receive the influenza vaccine," Ohl said.
Vaccine is recommended for those age 6 months and older.
The traditional flu season runs from Oct. 1 through March 31, though the flu has lingered well into April and May during some seasons.
For the 2019-20 flu season, DHHS extended the reporting period to be completed with the week that ends May 16.
There were 3,911 flu-like cases reported in N.C. last week, down from 4,843 during the week that ended Jan. 4 and 4,884 during the week that ended Dec. 28.
At this time of the flu seasons, there were 23 deaths in 2018-19, 58 in 2017-18, 15 in 2016-17, one in 2015-16, 97 in 2014-15 and 31 in 2013-14.
Altogether, there were 208 flu-related deaths in the 2018-19 season for N.C., as well as 391 in 2017-18, 218 in 2016-17, 60 in 2015-16, 219 in 2014-15 and 107 in 2013-14.
Besides the elderly, other vulnerable groups are children younger than 5, pregnant women, people with pre-existing medical conditions, and residents of nursing homes and other long-term care centers.
