North Carolina had two more flu-related deaths last week for the 2019-20 season, increasing the total to 185, the N.C. Division of Public Health said Thursday.
There were no deaths reported from previous weeks.
The state Department of Health and Human Services extended this flu season’s reporting period to the week that ends May 16. The typical flu season is measured as Oct. 1 through March 31.
DHHS cautions that the weekly count does not represent all flu-associated deaths in the state because many could go undiagnosed or unreported.
By comparison, as of Thursday, the state has experienced 507 deaths from the COVID-19 pandemic since early March.
Of the additional flu-related deaths, both were ages 65 and older. The health division doesn’t release a victim’s hometown, county, age or gender for privacy reasons.
Of the 185 who have died so far this flu season, 105 were 65 or older, 52 were ages 50 to 64, 21 were ages 25 to 49, three were ages 5 to 17 and two each were ages 18 to 24 and birth to age 4.
The number of reported flu cases dropped week over week from 717 to 541 — the lowest count of the season. The seasonal peak was 7,201 cases, which occurred in the week that ended Feb. 8.
At the end of past seasons, the number of flu-related deaths in North Carolina was 208 in 2018-19, 391 in 2017-18, 218 in 2016-17, 60 in 2015-16, 219 in 2014-15 and 107 in 2013-14.
