Another 15 North Carolinians have died from flu-related illnesses, including a second individual in the 5-to-17 age group, the N.C. Division of Public Health reported Thursday.
Eleven deaths were reported for the week that ended Feb. 15, along with four deaths from previous weeks.
Of the additional deaths, 11 were people age 65 or older and three in the 50-64 age range.
Ninety deaths have been reported in North Carolina so far this 2019-20 flu season.
The number of reported flu cases fell by 18% to 5,827 for the week that ended Feb. 15 compared with the previous week, which had a seasonal peak of 7,109 cases.
The N.C. Department of Health and Human Services has extended this flu season’s reporting period to the week that ends May 16.
The DHHS cautions that the weekly count does not represent all flu-associated deaths in the state because many could go undiagnosed or unreported.
The DHHS’ public-health division does not release a victim’s hometown, county, age or gender for privacy reasons.
Of the 90 who have died so far this flu season, 54 were 65 or older, 22 were ages 50 to 64, 11 were ages 25 to 49, two were ages 5 to 17 and one was age 0 to 4.
On Jan. 8, all of the Triad’s main hospital systems began prohibiting visitors 12 years and younger because children are more likely to get sick and spread the flu. Those hospitals include Forsyth and Wake Forest Baptist medical centers in Winston-Salem and Moses Cone Hospital in Greensboro.
Exceptions may be made in special circumstances, such as visiting a dying family member.
“There are some indications we’re getting close to peak in the Triad region,” Dr. Christopher Ohl, an infectious disease expert at Wake Forest Baptist, said Feb. 8. “However, infections are still occurring, and we’re not totally out of the woods just yet.”
According to the Walgreen drugstore chain’s weekly flu index, as of Feb. 8 the Raleigh-Cary metro area ranked fifth in the nation for current flu activity. North Carolina as a whole is ranked ninth.
North Carolina has had 3,569 confirmed cases of influenza B this season, compared with 3,360 cases of influenza A, 1,089 cases of 2009 A(H1N1) and 29 cases of A(H3).
A spokesman for the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has said that one reason why this flu season has been more virulent is because it’s the first time since 1992-93 that influenza B has been identified more often than influenza A nationally.
The CDC said Thursday that the flu vaccine has been more than 50% effective in preventing flu illnesses severe enough for a child to see a doctor, The Associated Press reported. That effectiveness rate is for the influenza A and B flu strains.
Vaccines against many infectious diseases aren’t considered successful unless they are at least 90% effective. But flu is particularly challenging, partly because the virus can so quickly change.
The number of deaths in North Carolina’s past flu seasons, at this point in time totaled 85 in 2018-19, 249 in 2017-18, 52 in 2016-17, three in 2015-16, 169 in 2014-15 and 77 in 2013-14.
At the end of past seasons, the number of flu-related deaths in North Carolina was 208 in 2018-19, 391 in 2017-18, 218 in 2016-17, 60 in 2015-16, 219 in 2014-15 and 107 in 2013-14.
Health officials recommend that those age 6 months and older get a flu vaccination.
Besides the elderly, other vulnerable groups are children younger than 5, pregnant women, people with preexisting medical conditions, and residents of nursing homes and other long-term care centers.
