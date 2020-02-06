Nine more North Carolinians have died during the current flu season, raising the total to 63, the N.C. Division of Public Health reported Thursday.
Five deaths were reported for the week that ended Feb. 1, along with four deaths from previous weeks.
Of the additional deaths, six were for individuals ages 65 and older, along with three ages 50 to 64.
The N.C. Department of Health and Human Services cautions the weekly report count does not represent all flu-associated deaths in the state because many go undiagnosed or unreported.
The division does not release a victim’s hometown, county, age or gender for privacy reasons.
Of the 63 who have died in this season to date, 37 were 65 or older, 15 were ages 50 to 64, 10 were ages 25 to 49 and one was ages 5 to 17.
North Carolina has not been listed among the 19 states, including Georgia, South Carolina, Tennessee and Virginia, considered as reporting high levels of flu.
All of the Triad’s main hospital systems began prohibiting visitors 12 and younger on Jan. 8 “due to a steady increase in flu in our community and in our hospitals because of the risk of flu.” Those hospitals include Moses Cone, Forsyth and Wake Forest Baptist medical centers.
Restrictions do not apply to children who seek emergency care or are patients. Exceptions may also be made in special circumstances, such as visiting a dying family member.
A Centers for Disease Control and Prevention spokesman has said one reason why the flu season has been more virulent this time is because it’s the first time since 1992-1993 that influenza B has been identified more often than influenza A nationally.
In North Carolina, there have been 2,815 confirmed cases of influenza B, compared with 2,033 influenza A, 722 of 2009 A(H1N1) and 28 of A(H3).
Dr. Christopher Ohl, infectious disease expert with Wake Forest Baptist Health, said Jan. 9 that influenza A “is typically more severe, particularly among older adults or people with underlying medical problems. Influenza B tends to be less severe and usually affects children more than adults.
“As we see the shift to influenza A, we expect the severity to increase, especially among older adults or those with underlying health problems.
Vaccine is recommended for those age 6 months and older.
The traditional flu season runs from Oct. 1 through March 31, though the flu has lingered well into April and May during some seasons.
For the 2019-20 flu season, DHHS extended the reporting period to be completed with the week that ends May 16.
There was a seasonal peak of 5,729 flu-like cases reported in N.C. last week, up from 4,716 during the week that ended Jan. 25 and 4,452 during the week that ended Jan. 18.
At this time of the flu seasons, there were 40 deaths in 2018-19, 177 in 2017-18, 25 in 2016-17, two in 2015-16, 155 in 2014-15 and 61 in 2013-14.
Altogether, there were 208 flu-related deaths in the 2018-19 season for N.C., as well as 391 in 2017-18, 218 in 2016-17, 60 in 2015-16, 219 in 2014-15 and 107 in 2013-14.
Besides the elderly, other vulnerable groups are children younger than 5, pregnant women, people with pre-existing medical conditions, and residents of nursing homes and other long-term care centers.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.