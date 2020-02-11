A popular way to get to Horizons Park is closed because of flood damage, according to information from the N.C. Department of Transportation.

The shoulder on a section of Memorial Industrial School Road near N.C. 8 in Forsyth County washed away along Trick-Um Creek during recent rains, leaving a guardrail unsupported and the road dangerous for drivers, highway officials said.

It wasn't immediately clear when the flooding occurred.

Highway officials said the road will remain closed until repairs can be made. The road runs between N.C. 8 and Red Bank Road. Horizons Park is located about halfway between the two.

Highway officials said that until the repairs are made, people can get to Memorial Industrial School Road by following a detour route along N.C. 8 and Shiloh Church, Baux Mountain and Red Bank roads.

