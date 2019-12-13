Cars Driving Through Standing Water in Rain

Motorists drive through standing water during a storm Monday evening, July 23, 2018, along University Parkway in Winston-Salem, N.C. (Winston-Salem Journal/Allison Lee Isley) 20180725w_nws_rain

 Allison Lee Isley/Journal

RALEIGH — The National Weather Service in Raleigh has issued an urban and small stream flood advisory for several local counties, including Guilford and Forsyth.

The advisory follows steady rains today, the weather service said in an alert, and is in effect until 6:45 p.m.

Along with Guilford and Forsyth, affected counties include Davidson and Randolph, forecaster said.

The weather service said up to 1 inch of rain has already fallen over the area today.

Get today’s top stories right in your inbox. Sign up for our daily morning newsletter.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments