RALEIGH — The National Weather Service in Raleigh has issued an urban and small stream flood advisory for several local counties, including Guilford and Forsyth.
The advisory follows steady rains today, the weather service said in an alert, and is in effect until 6:45 p.m.
Along with Guilford and Forsyth, affected counties include Davidson and Randolph, forecaster said.
The weather service said up to 1 inch of rain has already fallen over the area today.
