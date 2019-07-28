A motor vehicle collision late Saturday off South Peace Haven Road in Winston-Salem resulted in two vehicles flipping onto their roofs, but only minor injuries to two occupants, according to a Winston-Salem police report.
The incident occurred at 10:44 p.m. on South Peace Haven just past the entrance to McGregor Road.
Police responded to several calls that two vehicles were upside down with passengers trapped into them
An investigation determined that Wehilani Nakamua, 25, was driving a 2006 Toyota Corolla going south on Peace Haven when she drove past the center line for an unknown reason.
She drove into the path of a 2005 Honda Pilot being driven by Carlos Fernandez Quintannila, 18, and the vehicles collided.
Police said that Jones and Alyssa Ridings, who was sitting in the front passenger seat of Quintannila's vehicle, received minor injuries from the collision and were transported to the hospital for care.
Peace Haven was shut down to traffic for about an hour.