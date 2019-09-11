GREENSBORO — Passengers at Piedmont Triad International Airport were almost left in the dark this morning when the power went out.
A contractor working on the new traffic control tower hit a main power feed to the facility about 11 a.m., leaving the terminal in darkness for a few hours.
Fortunately, backup generators provided emergency lighting and kept things running.
“For the most part operations were normal. We have emergency generators that kick on when the main line goes off,” said Kevin Baker, executive director for the airport. “That allowed the airlines to process passengers and get flights in and out.”
Baker said the power was restored around 2:30 p.m. and airport authorities are assessing any possible impact.
“I’m not going to say that there weren’t a couple of flights delayed here or there, but I don’t have all the stats on it right now,” Baker said.
