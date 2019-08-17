A flash flood warning has been issued for east central Forsyth County until 5:15 p.m. Saturday.
At 2:19 p.m. Saturday, radar indicated a thunderstorm producing heavy rain across the warned area. Up to one inch of rain had already fallen.
Thank you for Reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
A flash flood warning has been issued for east central Forsyth County until 5:15 p.m. Saturday.
At 2:19 p.m. Saturday, radar indicated a thunderstorm producing heavy rain across the warned area. Up to one inch of rain had already fallen.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.