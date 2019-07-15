The National Weather Service has issued a flash-flood warning for Forsyth County effective until 10 tonight.
At 6:59 p.m., Doppler radar indicated a thunderstorm producing heavy across central Forsyth County, the weather service said.
The storm dumped 2 to 4 inches of rain in Winston-Salem's northeastern section by 7:15 p.m. Monday, said Chrissy Cockrell, a weather-service meteorologist in Raleigh.
Flash flooding was expected to happen in Winston-Salem, Walkertown, Sedge Garden, Pfafftown and Stanleyville, the weather service said. An additional 1 to 2 inches of rain is possible for the area through the night.
Excessive runoff from the rainfall will cause flooding of small creeks, streams, urban areas, highways, streets, underpasses and low-lying areas, the weather service said. Drivers should avoid flooded roads.