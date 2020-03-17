George Bedsworth is retiring as Forsyth district court judge, and Gov. Roy Cooper will choose from five people to fill his unexpired four-year term.
Bedsworth has to retire because he has reached the mandatory retirement age of 72. He will step down from the bench on May 1.
The Forsyth County Bar Association held a special meeting on Thursday so that members could select five names to submit to Cooper. From those names, Cooper will appoint someone to fill Bedsworth’s seat. Those running for the vacant seat must live in the judicial seat and must be licensed to practice law.
Nine people submitted their names to the bar association. The bar association members chose these five names — Kia Chavious, George Cleland IV, Julie A. Childress, Andrew Keever and Eric Ellison.
Bedsworth has been on the bench since he was appointed by former Gov. Mike Easley in 2004. In 2018, he won a third four-year term.
District court judges serve four-year terms and hear misdemeanor criminal cases and civil cases involving less than $25,000. They also preside over divorce, custody and child-support cases.
Among the people vying for Bedsworth’s seat include two prosecutors — Kia Chavious and Julie A. Childress. Chavious is a longtime prosecutor who specializes in child abuse cases. Childress previously worked at the law firm of Walter Holton, a former U.S. Attorney for the Middle District of North Carolina. She is now an assistant district attorney.
Cleland is a former president of the Forsyth County Bar Association and was a prominent advocate for building a new courthouse.
Keever is an assistant public defender who has previously run for a judicial seat. In 2014, he unsuccessfully ran in a primary to fill a vacant district court seat.
Ellison is an attorney specializing in traffic, criminal law, real estate, child support and other areas. He is a former chairman of the Forsyth County Democratic Party.
It is not clear when Cooper will make a decision on filling Bedsworth’s seat.
